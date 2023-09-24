Is it the end of the writers strike? Plus, here’s an update on the actors strike

The 146-day writers strike could be ending, as the Writers Guild of America and major Hollywood studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, have reached a tentative deal on Sunday.

WGA announced the tentative deal, but details of the agreement are unknown at this point, per The Associated Press. The strike will officially end if the guild’s board and members approve of the three-year agreement.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” WGA said in a statement.

Here’s a look at what happens next for WGA, why the writers are striking and an update on the actors strike.

What happens next for the writers?

The guild has scheduled a vote from the board and council on Tuesday to determine whether or not WGA will proceed to a ratification vote, per WGA’s statement. The ratification vote by the membership could officially end the strike.

This tentative agreement to end the strike comes after news that major Hollywood studios reportedly proposed their “best and final” offer on Saturday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ahead of the offer, “Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos — joined the talks at the AMPTP’s Sherman Oaks headquarters on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.” per The Hollywood Reporter. It was after these conversations that WGA and the studios reached a tentative agreement.

Writers still cannot return to work until the strike officially ends. When the writers strike ends, shows powered by writers without actors (think talk shows) may air again soon, but the ongoing actors strike means dramas, comedies, etc. may take a while to be released.

Why are writers on strike?

WGA went on strike to seek “protections against the use of artificial intelligence, in addition to increase in compensation for streamed content,” per CNBC. The strike began on May 2 after two months of trying to negotiate with studios.

The guild wanted to stipulate that “AI can’t write or rewrite literary material; can’t be used as source material; and MBA-covered material can’t be used to train AI,”per WGA negotiations document.

Residuals or compensation of streamed content based on a show or movies’ views on the platform was one of the main concerns of the strike, according to NPR. The writers were asking for compensation when a show re-ran on streaming services and racked up views.

For example, if there was a show called “Monopoly” and it was aired on cable in 2011. Then, say it was streamed on multiple platforms in 2023 with around 3 million viewers, WGA would be requesting compensation for the profits based on the 3 million additional viewers from streaming.

In addition to residuals, WGA sought to preserve the writers room. by requesting a “minimum staff of 6 writers,” according to the WGA negotiations document. The guild also wanted to have the minimum staff receive “at least 10 consecutive weeks of work.”

When will the writers strike officially end?

The writers strike will officially end after the guild’s board approves a ratification vote and the guild’s members vote to end the strike. WGA picketing has ended and writers have been encouraged to join the actors strike picket lines, per Axios.

How many writers are on strike?

Around 11,000 writers are on strike, according to CNN.

Are actors still on strike?

The actors are still on strike. “No talks between the actors’ union and the studios are currently scheduled,” according to The New York Times.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike on July 14 and the union is striking for higher pay, residual pay for streaming shows, protection from AI and improved conditions for virtual auditions.

The actors union issued a statement about the tentative deal the writers guild reached.

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines,” the statement read. “While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.”

The actors union reiterated that they “remain on strike.”

