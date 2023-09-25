8 movies released in 2023 that were directed by women

Many movie fans were disappointed by the all-male group of directors nominated for the top directing award at the 2023 Oscars. But the Academy’s decision didn’t stop women from impacting the movie industry this year.

Here is a list of eight movies released so far this year or coming soon that were directed by women, from big industry names to newcomers in the area.

1. ‘Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret’

Kelly Fremon Craig directs this movie adaptation of Judy Blume’s famous book by the same name. The movie, like the book, tells the story of a girl whose father is Jewish and mother is Christian. She travels a journey of self-discovery with her grandmother as a guide, per British Vogue.

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated PG-13 for thematic material including sexual education and suggestive material.

2. ‘Polite Society’

This is Nilda Manzoor’s feature debut. The movie follows the story of a girl trying to save her older sister from marriage using an ingenious plan. According to British Vogue, “Get ready to see plotting aunties go flying, saris streaming behind them, as they get roundhouse kicked in the head.”

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated PG-13 for language, violence, sexual material, and partial nudity.

3. ‘About My Father’

This comedy is directed by Laura Terruso. It’s the story of a man who tells his old-fashioned, immigrant father that he will propose to his American girlfriend. His father then crashes a family trip and causes chaos, per Vogue.

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and partial nudity.

4. ‘Barbie’

Greta Gerwing directs the most anticipated blockbuster of the last two years. The movie shows Barbie leaving her perfect life in Barbieland and navigating the challenges of being a woman in the real world.

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated PG-13 for suggestive references and some strong language.

5. ‘The Marvels’

The movie, directed by Nia DaCosta, is the continuation of Captain Marvel’s story. In it, the superhero’s powers become entangled with two other superheroes, forcing them to work to save the universe together, per IMDb. The movie has a release date of Nov. 10.

What’s it rated and why?

It is rated PG-13 for action violence and peril, with potential for strong language.

6. ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

The third movie in the franchise is directed by Nia Vardalos. It follows the members of the Portokalos family as they gather in Greece and one of them tries to find childhood friends of their deceased father, per IMDb.

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated PG-13 for suggestive material and some nudity.

7. ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Eva Longoria made her debut as a director on this comedy-drama about the creation of Frito-Lay’s “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos,” which has become a familiar snack choice in many households, per IMDb.

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated PG-13 for strong language and drug material.

8. ‘Praise This’

Tina Gordon directs this musical comedy that describes the journey of a young woman who joins a praise team after moving to Atlanta, Georgia, per IMDb.

What’s it rated and why?

The movie is rated TV-14 for sexual content and strong language.

