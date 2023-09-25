219 dogs attend ‘Paw Patrol’ movie premiere — and break a world record

Over 200 dogs attended a film screening of the new “Paw Patrol” movie to break a record for “Most Dogs Attending A Film Screening.”

Two hundred and nineteen furry friends watched an early screening of “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, hosted by Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema, WSAW-TV reported.

Dogs lined up to take red carpet photos with costumes of various “Paw Patrol” characters before lying on blankets and the grass, eating some popcorn, and enjoying the film.

In video posted to social media by AP Entertainment, Michael Empric, an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, explained that in order to beat the world record, the dogs had to be happy and healthy, over a year old, and had to watch the movie for at least 10 minutes.

"Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" set a Guinness world record for "Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening" as they hosted 219 dogs at the movie premiere. pic.twitter.com/cQR5AKKbSH — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 25, 2023

“I was so excited to adjudicate this Guinness World Records attempt for most dogs attending a film screening,” Empric said. “It’s not every day I get to enjoy an ‘Officially Amazing’ time at the movies with hundreds of furry friends. I’d like to congratulate Paramount Pictures & PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie for their ‘paw-some’ new record title!”

The previous record — set in October 2022 — was 199 dogs at a film screening, according to Paramount Pictures.

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” will be released in the United States on Sept. 29.