Faith, love and C.S. Lewis — what we know about a new Christian romantic drama

When C.S. Lewis strolled around on Addison’s Walk in Oxford, England, with J.R.R. Tolkien, he had a conversation that led him to become “the most dejected and reluctant convert in all England.” Lewis recounted this experience in his famous book “Surprised by Joy.”

Now, a new Christian romance drama with a similar title tells a different story with comparable themes.

The movie “Surprised by Oxford” is based on Carolyn Weber’s memoir of the same name.

The memoir is the true story of how Caro (Weber’s nickname) arrived at Oxford University to pursue a doctorate in romantic literature and had a conversion experience.

Before she came to university, Caro had a difficult family life that left her with questions about the meaning of life, skepticism around faith and emotional struggles. While there, she falls in love with a Christian man and grapples with faith, truth, the kind of life she wants and love.

The movie is expected to recount the same story of love and conversion. “The true-life story of college-aged American Caro Drake is a wonder-filled exploration of life’s beauty and complexity, experienced in a manner not entirely dissimilar to C.S. Lewis’s famous awakening nearly a century ago in the hallowed halls of Oxford, England,” the synopsis for the film reads.

‘Surprised by Oxford’ reviews

Here’s a look at what a couple of reviews said about “Surprised by Oxford.” It premiered at the Heartland International Film Festival in October 2022 and is releasing in theaters this month.



“The other pillar of quality in this film is the level of performance by the two dazzling leads. (Rose) Reid navigates the emerging personality of Caro with skill and confidence. (Ruairi) O’Connor delivers Weber with an intensity and precision reminiscent of Jesse Eisenberg’s best performances. ‘Surprised by Oxford’ will pleasantly surprise the viewer, regardless of your religious leanings,” Bradley Gibson wrote for Film Threat.

will pleasantly surprise the viewer, regardless of your religious leanings,” Bradley Gibson wrote for Film Threat. “While ‘Surprised by Oxford’ occasionally does tap into that feel-good spirit a bit strongly, for the most part (Ryan) Whitaker keeps thing grounded in realism and with a light emotional resonance that inspires without crossing the line into preachy,” Richard Propes wrote for The Independent Critic.

occasionally does tap into that feel-good spirit a bit strongly, for the most part (Ryan) Whitaker keeps thing grounded in realism and with a light emotional resonance that inspires without crossing the line into preachy,” Richard Propes wrote for The Independent Critic. “It’s a rare pleasure as a Christian film critic to watch a “faith-based” film and smile more than I cringe. Written and directed by Ryan Whitaker, ‘Surprised by Oxford’ prioritizes things often neglected in faith-based entertainment: stylistic beauty, smart story, good acting, and a goal of entertaining the audience more than preaching to them,” Brett McCracken wrote for The Gospel Coalition.

“‘Surprised by Oxford’ had me reminiscing about my own time there, as well as my own psychological struggles, relationship rides, emotional intelligence development (still learning), and faith skepticism. ‘Surprised by Oxford’ is an entertaining, thought-provoking, and moving film,” Rusty Wright wrote for The Washington Examiner.

“That last point is major: to say it bluntly, I’ve sat through many a Christian film that’s only connection to Christ is one character’s prayer or two. I’ve likewise sat through Christian movies that are so drenched in Christian morals that they forsake plot for a message equating to little more than ‘Christian good, atheist bad.’ This movie masterfully avoids both extremes, providing a deep look into the Christian faith without drowning its viewer in out-of-place references to it,” Kennedy Unthank wrote for Plugged In.

‘Surprised by Oxford’ release date

“Surprised by Oxford” will release in theaters on Sept. 27. Check a theater near you to see if you can watch it.

‘Surprised by Oxford’ trailer

What has Carolyn Weber said about the film?

Weber said seeing Reid portray her on screen was surreal, according to her recent interview with Movieguide.

“We were hoping it would be a film that people of faith could bring to people who were questioning or not sure, and vice versa,” she told Moveiguide. “(We hope) people of all stripes could go and feel comfortable and feel welcome. And again, that it would have that kind of gentleness to it. We’re really hoping that that would be the case. That it wouldn’t be heavy handed proselytizing, but just reminding rather than teaching. As Lewis said, people need to be reminded more than taught of God’s steadfast law.”

