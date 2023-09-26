‘Hocus Pocus’ will return to theaters in honor of its 30th anniversary

“Hocus Pocus” is turning 30!

In honor of the film’s recent 30th anniversary, the Sanderson sisters will return to the big screen once again in October for a limited time.

The beloved family Halloween movie debuted in theaters on July 16, 1993. Last September, Disney+ released the film’s sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” featuring original cast members. A third installment is reportedly in the works, according to The New York Times.

“Hocus Pocus” will rerelease theatrically on Oct. 6 at participating theaters.

“For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th” tweeted the official Hocus Pocus X page.

For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus’ 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th.



🎨: @studionumberone pic.twitter.com/M3fPU9cKhm — Hocus Pocus 2 | Now Streaming (@HocusPocusMovie) September 14, 2023

“Hocus Pocus” follows the story of the nefarious Sanderson sisters.

Three-hundred years have passed since the Sanderson sisters were executed in Salem, Massachusetts, for practicing dark magic.

On Halloween night, teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) explore an abandoned house where the Sanderson sisters’ souls have been laid to rest. Max accidentally awakens the trio of diabolical witches.

To protect the children of Salem, Max, Dani and Allison must steal the witches’ book of spells and lure them back into their resting place.

During the film’s original theatrical release, the Disney movie raked in more than $44 million and received mostly negative critic reviews, but the film has managed to become a Halloween classic.

“Hocus Pocus” and “Hocus Pocus 2” are currently available for streaming on Disney+.