Actor Michael Gambon did more than play Dumbledore. Here’s a look at his career

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” movies, died on Wednesday at age 82.

His family confirmed his death in a Thursday statement.

“Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia,” the statement said, per The New York Times.

The statement also asked fans of Gambon to respect the family’s privacy at this “painful time,” per NBC.

Michael Gambon’s early years

Gambon was born on Oct. 19, 1940, in Dublin. His mother was a seamstress and his father was an engineer. Gambon was prepared to follow in his father’s footsteps but fell in love with acting in the 1960s thanks to a local theater group, per NBC.

“In 1962, legendary Shakespearean actor Laurence Olivier made him one of the founding members of the National Theatre at London’s Old Vic, alongside other emerging greats including Derek Jacobi and Maggie Smith,” the article said.

We're sad to report the passing of Sir Michael Gambon, who appeared in 'A Christmas Carol' in 2010 ❤️ https://t.co/x08CdU3GNV pic.twitter.com/Y3El3GKJ1B — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 28, 2023

Michael Gambon’s main works

Gambon is best known for playing Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” movies. But he had established himself as an actor long before he took on that role, according to The New York Times.

“The breakthrough that led the actor Ralph Richardson to call him ‘the great Gambon’ came with Gambon’s performance in Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Life of Galileo’ at London’s National Theater in 1980, although he had already enjoyed modest success (by that point), notably in plays by Alan Ayckbourn and Harold Pinter,” the Times reported.

These are Gambon’s main works, per NBC.



“The Singing Detective” — 1986.

“The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” — 1989.

“The King’s Speech” — 2010.

“Victoria & Abdul” — 2017.

Gambon last appeared in the 2019 film “Cordelia,” per IMDB. He played Moses.

Michael Gambon’s awards

Gambon was nominated for several prominent acting awards during his lifetime. He ultimately won three Olivier Awards and two Critics’ Circle Theatre Award, and he also claimed four British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards for his work on television.

His work on “Gosford Park” and “The King’s Speech” resulted in two ensemble cast Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Olivier Awards, per NBC.

“Gambon was knighted for his services to drama in 1998,” NBC reported.

How fans of Gambon reacted to his death

Many of the people who knew or worked with Gambon, including “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, expressed their sadness about his passing — and appreciation for his work — in social media posts.

“A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory,” said Jared Harris, the son of Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore before Gambon.

I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 28, 2023

Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 28, 2023

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael pic.twitter.com/4M6E6inWMy — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) September 28, 2023