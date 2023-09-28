Facebook Twitter
Actor Michael Gambon did more than play Dumbledore. Here’s a look at his career

The actor’s wife and son were with him when he died Wednesday night

By Thabata Nunes De Freitas
Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,” in New York, on July 9, 2009. Gambon died from pneumonia at age 82.

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” movies, died on Wednesday at age 82.

His family confirmed his death in a Thursday statement.

“Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia,” the statement said, per The New York Times.

The statement also asked fans of Gambon to respect the family’s privacy at this “painful time,” per NBC.

Michael Gambon’s early years

Gambon was born on Oct. 19, 1940, in Dublin. His mother was a seamstress and his father was an engineer. Gambon was prepared to follow in his father’s footsteps but fell in love with acting in the 1960s thanks to a local theater group, per NBC.

“In 1962, legendary Shakespearean actor Laurence Olivier made him one of the founding members of the National Theatre at London’s Old Vic, alongside other emerging greats including Derek Jacobi and Maggie Smith,” the article said.

Michael Gambon’s main works

Gambon is best known for playing Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” movies. But he had established himself as an actor long before he took on that role, according to The New York Times.

“The breakthrough that led the actor Ralph Richardson to call him ‘the great Gambon’ came with Gambon’s performance in Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Life of Galileo’ at London’s National Theater in 1980, although he had already enjoyed modest success (by that point), notably in plays by Alan Ayckbourn and Harold Pinter,” the Times reported.

These are Gambon’s main works, per NBC.

  • “The Singing Detective” — 1986.
  • “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” — 1989.
  • “The King’s Speech” — 2010.
  • “Victoria & Abdul” — 2017.

Gambon last appeared in the 2019 film “Cordelia,” per IMDB. He played Moses.

Michael Gambon’s awards

Gambon was nominated for several prominent acting awards during his lifetime. He ultimately won three Olivier Awards and two Critics’ Circle Theatre Award, and he also claimed four British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards for his work on television.

His work on “Gosford Park” and “The King’s Speech” resulted in two ensemble cast Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Olivier Awards, per NBC.

“Gambon was knighted for his services to drama in 1998,” NBC reported.

How fans of Gambon reacted to his death

Many of the people who knew or worked with Gambon, including “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, expressed their sadness about his passing — and appreciation for his work — in social media posts.

“A brilliant actor. I saw him on stage several times, and he lives unforgettably in my memory,” said Jared Harris, the son of Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore before Gambon.