Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, has died at age 82

Actor Michael Gambon — best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in six of the “Harry Potter” movies — has died.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” a statement from his family reads. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

Who was Michael Gambon?

Gambon was a prolific actor on both the screen and the stage. The Irish actor has over 150 TV and movie credits to his name, including his “career-changing role” as pulp thriller writer Philip Marlowe in the 1986 TV show “The Singing Detective,” according to Variety.

Gambon began his acting career as an original member of the Royal National Theatre, acting alongside Laurence Olivier, per Deadline.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for 13 Olivier Awards. He won three of the prestigious acting awards for “A Chorus of Disapproval” in 1985, “A View from the Bridge” in 1987 and “Man of the Moment” in 1990.

The actor took over the role of Albus Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” movies after Richard Harris — who played the character for the first two movies — died in 2002. Gambon played Dumbledore in six out of the eight “Harry Potter” films.

Former ‘Harry Potter’ castmate reacts to Gambon’s death

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies alongside Gambon, reacted to the news of his death with a tribute on social media.

“Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend,” Phelps wrote before sharing a memory of Gambon on the set of the sixth “Harry Potter” film.