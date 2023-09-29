Missed the Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour? Here’s how much it will cost you to (potentially) see her at a Chiefs game

The first leg of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” may be over, but her fans are not done purchasing stadium seats.

Amid the singer’s blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s supporters have been hunting for NFL tickets.

“With Taylor Swift reportedly scheduled to attend Jets-Chiefs (on Sunday), Vivid Seats saw a +173% increase in traffic for the Chiefs-Jets game page, per Vivid Seats data,” said Rich Cimini, a Jets reporter for ESPN NFL Nation, on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

The game, which will start around 6:20 p.m. MDT on Sunday, is taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That venue hosted three “Eras” concerts earlier this year, a fact that ESPN Stats & Info pointed out in order to compare ticket prices.

The “average Taylor Swift concert ticket at MetLife Stadium was $1,332. Average for Chiefs at Jets is $232,” Cimini said, citing research from ESPN Stats & Info.

In other words, Swifties who didn’t have enough money for “The Eras Tour” can now take advantage of a much more affordable deal. The downside, of course, is that it’s much harder to spot Taylor Swift in a giant crowd of football fans than it is to watch her perform on a stage.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce actually dating?

If Swift really does make the trip to MetLife Stadium this weekend, she’ll watch the Chiefs play for the second time in two weeks.

Swift sat in a private suite at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday and saw Kelce’s team dominate the Chicago Bears.

The singer’s presence at the game appeared to confirm rumors that she’s dating the NFL star, who attended an “Eras Tour” concert earlier this year.

On his podcast, Kelce gave Swift a shoutout for coming and said it was fun to watch her cheering alongside his family and friends.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. ... It was definitely a game I’ll remember,” Kelce said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Cost of Kansas City Chiefs tickets

After Sunday’s game against the Jets, there will be 13 games left on the Chiefs schedule (before the playoffs).

Here are the dates of those games, along with the cost of the cheapest available seats on Ticketmaster (as of Friday):

