Barking dogs performed Mozart with a Danish orchestra — and the results are ‘paws-itively’ delightful

Have you ever been listening to some classical music and thought to yourself, “This could use some loud dog barks”?

Probably not. But if you’re now wondering what that sounds like, you’ll be pleased to know that an orchestra in Denmark performed a Mozart piece with three dogs at a music festival — and the results are “paws-itively” delightful.

During a classical music festival held in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Danish Chamber Orchestra performed the “Hunting Symphony” by Leopold Mozart, the father of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, BBC News reported.

Though some performances of the piece have used recordings of dogs barking, the Danish orchestra used three dogs during the live performance.

“The symphony is in three movements and in the last movements, we will hear the hunt begin and we will have shootings, and then the dogs will start to bark,” Andreas Veto, the CEO of the orchestra, said in an interview with AFP.

The dogs — Cookie, Sophus, and Sica — auditioned for their parts and trained for three months to prepare for their moment on stage, according to BBC News.

Footage of the performance by EuroNews shows the dogs barking on command alongside the orchestra as they play the unconventional piece.