‘The Chosen’ creator says the show is inspired by ‘West Wing’ and ‘Friday Night Lights’

Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen,” went on Chicago radio station WGN on Thursday to talk about the success of the show.

“The Chosen” is an Angel Original series that chronicles the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus. It’s available to watch on the Angel app, The Chosen app, BYU TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, the CW network and other platforms.

After some banter about how Jenkins is slated to throw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game, Lisa Dent asked Jenkins about what the show is like. “This is the first multiseason show in history about the life of Christ,” Jenkins told Dent on WGN radio. It’s a different kind of project than other Bible shows, he said.

While some other shows have felt “stiff” and “emotionally distant,” Jenkins told Dent the most common descriptors given to the show are “authentic” and “human.”

“This is a show that feels like a normal TV show, it just happens to be about the first-century people in Galilee,” Jenkins told Dent. In fact, Jenkins said the show is inspired by other shows like “The West Wing” and “Friday Night Lights.”

The humanity of the characters is the unique aspect of the show, Jenkins told Dent. “It doesn’t feel like a church service.”

To listen to the full interview, check out WGN radio.

‘The Chosen’ Season 4 release date

Season 4 of “The Chosen” will be released in early 2024; it’s expected the show will release in January or February 2024.

