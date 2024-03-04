The largest Tournament of Champions in “Jeopardy!” history is currently underway. For roughly a month, competitors are showing off their vast knowledge of random facts and vying for a $250,000 prize, plus an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament.

So far, there’s been a few surprises, including the elimination of 21-game champ Cris Pannullo in the first round of the competition.

As the competition continues, here’s a look at several clues that stumped all three contestants during their respective games, per “Jeopardy!” archives (answers are at the bottom of the article).

2024 ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ triple stumpers

TV comedy: “Louis Gossett Jr. and Richard Pryor played owners of a Detroit club that mistakenly booked this ‘70s musical act with Shirley Jones.” TV comedy: “Let’s bring the Payne! Allen Payne played C.J. Payne on some 300 episodes of this creator’s ‘House of Payne.’” Triple rhyme time: “The horrid odor coming from the Parisian’s ditch.” 1960s fiction: “‘Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters & Seymour: An Introduction’” in 1963 was his last book-length work; he died in 2010.” Election lingo: “Candidates for local posts like school board president are often elected without a ballot by this, from the Latin for ‘shout.’” The American Revolution era: “In the early hours of April 19, 1775, Capt. John Parker and his militia waited for the British at Buckman Tavern in this town.” Pop culture dragons: “In a series of books by Cressida Cowell, this son of Stoick the Vast can speak Dragonese and learns to train a dragon.” All things Disney: “This song from ‘Three Little Pigs’ became a rallying cry against the Great Depression and the rise of Hitler.” History: “In 1546 the council of this Italian city added Judith, Tobit and other books to the Catholic Bible.” Antonymic pairs: “Topographic phrase to describe a graphic pattern of highs and lows, like electricity usage over the course of a whole year.” Little gnome facts: “On Dec. 10, 1961, Project Gnome in this state’s Eddy County became the first nuclear test designed for peaceful purposes.” That’s in Asia: “Lake Tengiz is in this large -stan that’s on the northern border of three other -stans.” Lesser-known sciences: “Silvics is the study of these, and silviculture, the art of their propagation.” Colors of the rainbow: “In 2023, Xolo Maridueña played Jaime Reyes, also known as this multilimbed DC superhero.” Detective fiction: “The detectives are sheep, investigating the murder of their shepherd, in this bestseller with a title from a nursery rhyme.” Place name etymologies: “This port city at the southeast tip of the Korean Peninsula comes from words for ‘cauldron’ and ‘mountain.’” Pop culture princesses: In ‘The Princess Diaries,’ Mia Thermopolis finds out that she is the crown princess of this (fictional) country.”

2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions’ Final Jeopardy clues (triple stumpers)

Countries of the world: Fearful of independence in 1975, around 120,000 of this country’s people, a third of the population, fled to the Netherlands. 1950s politics: In 1959, Bob Bartlett and Hiram Fong each won a coin flip to gain this alliterative title.

How many did you get right? Feel free to share in the comments section.

Answers: (1. “The Partridge Family”; 2. Tyler Perry; 3. A French trench stench; 4. J.D. Salinger; 5. acclamation; 6. Lexington; 7. Hiccup; 8. “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?”; 9. Trent; 10. Peaks and valleys; 11. New Mexico; 12. Kazakhstan; 13. trees; 14. the blue beetle; 15. “Three Bags Full”; 16. Pusan; 17. Genovia; 18. Suriname; 19. senior senator)











