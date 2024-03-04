Chyler Leigh, from left, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow pose for a portrait to promote the Hallmark Channel television series "The Way Home" during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

In March, five new movies will premiere on the Hallmark channel, including a new fashion show mystery movie, “Crime of Fashion: Killer Clutch.” The sophomore season of “The Way Home” also continues through March with new episodes every week, such as “Somewhere Only We Know,” which premieres this Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT.

Here are the five new Hallmark movies coming to the network in March, as well as a look at the television series “The Way Home,” which will have new episodes all month.

‘Guiding Emily’

Stars: Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo and Eric McCormack.

Summary: When a rock climbing accident leaves Emily (Drew) permanently blind, she struggles to navigate her new reality. A potential guide dog, Garth (McCormack), struggles through rigorous training. Despite a series of almost-encounters and challenging obstacles the pair find each other.

Premieres: Saturday, March 2, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Come Fly With Me’

Stars: Heather Hemmens and Niall Matter.

Summary: Air Force pilot Emma Fitzgerald (Hemmens) receives a two year assignment to join the Thunderbirds team — the Air Force’s famous demonstration squad. Her daughter befriends the daughter of a civilian widower, Paul (Matter). The girls hatch a “parent trap” plan to romantically bring their parents together.

Premieres: Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch’

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay and Gilles Marini.

Summary: Psychologist Lauren Elliot (D’Orsay) is hired to coach a French fashion designer. During a runway show, someone is murdered backstage. With help from a handsome detective, Lauren pieces together a list of fashionable suspects.

Premieres: Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘The More Love Grows’

Stars: Rachel Boston and Warren Christie.

Summary: On the brink of their 20-year anniversary, Helen’s (Boston) husband abruptly asked for a separation. Blindsided, Helen attempts to repair her decadeslong relationship. With the help of an unruly stray dog and a charming veterinarian (Christie), she begins to rediscover who she is and rebuild her life.

Premieres: Saturday, March 16, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Shifting Gears’

Stars: Tyler Hynes and Katherine Barrell.

Summary: Jess (Barrell), a female mechanic, reluctantly agrees to participate in “American High Gear,” a car restoration show and competition. She soon discovers her ex-boyfriend, Luke (Hynes), is her main competitor. Sparks fly as the pair of former lovers work side by side on their projects.

Premieres: Saturday, March 23, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘An Easter Bloom’

Stars: Aimeé Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Summary: A woman (Teegarden) enters an Easter floral design contest in hopes that it will help save her family’s struggling farm. While working on her designs, she meets a handsome pastor (Hollingsworth) who helps her restore what she has lost.

Premieres: Saturday, March 30, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘The Way Home’

Stars: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook.

Summary: The second season of “The Way Home” continues to follow three generations of Landry women living together in Port Haven, a small farming community.

“Season two starts where the shocking season one finale left off and put viewers on the edge of their seats — with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised,” per the Hallmark network.

Premieres: New episodes of “The Way Home” premiere on the Hallmark channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT.











