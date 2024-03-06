Lindsay Lohan attends a special screening of Netflix's "Irish Wish" at the Paris Theater on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in New York.

A “Freaky Friday” sequel featuring the 2003 comedy’s original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is officially happening, Lohan revealed this week.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Lohan confirmed that a sequel to “Freaky Friday” is in the works — but she stayed tight lipped about the details.

“Lindsay, there are rumors that a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel with you and Jamie Lee Curtis could be in the works. Is there anything you can tell us about that?” Andy Cohen asked.

“It is,” Lohan responded with a laugh.

Cohen urged Lohan to reveal a release date for the movie sequel, to which she said: “I won’t say that yet. … I don’t want to say too much.” Lohan reaffirmed the news by adding, “We’re both excited! I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

Last May, The Hollywood Reporter announced that a sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy was in the works.

Curtis told The New York Times in a retrospective on the comedy that she got numerous questions from “Freaky Friday” fans about a potential sequel during her promotional tour of her 2022 horror film, “Halloween Ends.”

“Something really touched a chord,” Curtis told the Times. “When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

Lohan added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” per The New York Times.

The 2003 comedy starred Curtis and Lohan as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman who mysteriously swap bodies. The film is based on a 1972 Mary Rodger’s novel of the same name. The book was first adapted onscreen in 1976 with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris, then again in 1996 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

In 2022, Curtis told Rolling Stone why she believes “Freaky Friday” resonates with both older and younger audiences.

“Because everybody struggles with that conundrum of adulthood and youth. We all judge both sides really harshly. It’s that old adage of, ‘Walk a mile in my shoes,’” she told the publication. “‘Freaky Friday’ is one of those great examples of, you’re challenging somebody because they make you angry because of their limitations. And then you walk in their shoes and recognize that, in fact, all of those restrictions are there for a reason.”