The spring 2024 movie lineup started off big with the release of “Dune: Part Two.”

After more than two years following the first film in the series and several release date pushbacks, moviegoers are willing to pay to see the blockbuster release in theaters. “Dune: Part Two” raked in more than $104.6 million domestically during opening weekend — earning its place as the most financially successful opening release so far in 2024, per Box Office Mojo.

With the historic Hollywood strikes in our rearview mirror for nearly six months now, delayed films are finally getting their moment on screen and audiences are ready.

Here are 17 movies coming to theaters in spring 2024.

1. ‘Kung Fu Panda 4′

Po’s (Jack Black) great challenge comes when he is tasked with becoming a Spiritual Leader. As Po struggles to elevate his skills beyond Dragon Warrior status, a new villain called the Chameleon is a rising threat. Po must gather an army of allies to defeat the shape-shifting terror.

Release date: March 8.

Rating: PG.

2. ‘Cabrini’

Italian immigrant Francesca Cabrini (Cristiana Dell’Anna) arrives in New York City in 1889 and the city is crawling with disease, poverty and crime. In spite of her broken English and diminishing health, Cabrini embarks on a bold journey to convince the mayor of New York City to secure safe housing and medical care for vulnerable residents.

Release date: March 8.

Rating: PG-13.

3. ‘Arthur the King’

Hoping for a final shot at winning the Adventure Racing World Championship, Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) persuades a sponsor to support him and his team. Right as the athletes are pushed to their breaking point, a dog joins them in the competition — providing a reminder of what friendship, loyalty and endurance looks like.

Release date: March 15.

Rating: PG-13.

4. ‘One Life’

London broker Nicholas “Nicky” Winton (Anthony Hopkins) reflects on his World War II mission to bring predominantly Jewish children in Czechoslovakia to safety. Though he rescued hundreds, 50 years later Nicky remains haunted by the fate of the children he could not rescue.

Release date: March 15.

Rating: PG.

5. ‘Uproar’

Set in early 1980s New Zealand, a teenager (Julian Dennison) struggles to hide from bullies at a school where he doesn’t fit in. He is forced to stand up for himself, his whanau (family) and his future.

Release date: March 15.

Rating: PG-13.

6. ‘William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill’

William Shatner, known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek,” shares an intimate exploration of his seven decades in the film industry.

Release date: March 22.

Rating: PG-13.

7. ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

The Spengler family returns to New York City when a mysterious ancient artifact unleashes a wicked force. At the Manhattan firehouse where it all began, the new and original ghostbusters must form an alliance to protect the world from a second ice age — and the libration of dozens of ghosts.

Release date: March 22.

Rating: PG-13.

8. ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

In this sequel to “Godzilla x Kong,” a colossal monster hidden deep within the planet threatens the reigning supernatural titans Godzilla and Kong — and puts humanity at risk of extinction. Godzilla and Kong unite their forces to save themselves and mankind.

Release date: March 29.

Rating: PG-13.

9. ‘Civil War’

In a dystopian America engulfed in a second civil war, an army of military-embedded journalists are in a violent race against time to reach the U.S. capital before western fractions successfully take down the White House.

Release date: April 12.

Rating: R, for violence, bloody images and language.

10. ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

Based on the 2014 book, “Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII” by Damien Lewis.

A top-secret British military unit — the Special Operations Executive, founded by Winston Churchill — recruits highly-skilled soldiers who used unorthodox techniques to fight Nazis during WWII.

Release date: April 19.

Rating: N/A.

11. ‘Unsung Hero’

After David Smallbone’s (Joel Smallbone) small music company crumbles, he moves his seven children and pregnant wife, Helen (Daisy Betts), from Australia to the U.S. Helen relies on her faith as the family of nine struggles to rebuild their lives in America. When David and Helen realize two of their children’s natural musical talent, they shepherd them in becoming successful inspirational music acts — For King & Country and Rebecca St. James.

Release date: April 26.

Rating: PG.

12. ‘The Fall Guy’

Stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) has been out of the business for a year to focus on his physical and mental well-being. When the star of a blockbuster movie disappears, Colt is called upon to help finish the film — which is being directed by his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt). As the actor’s disappearance becomes a greater mystery, Colt gets tangled up in an adventure far more dangerous than his typical stunts.

Release date: May 3.

Rating: PG-13.

13. ‘Back to Black’

A look at the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) and how her turbulent relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil inspired her to write and record her Grammy Award-winning album “Back to Black.”

Release date: May 17.

Rating: N/A.

14. ‘IF’

When a girl (Cailey Flemming) discovers she can see everyone’s IFs — Imaginary Friends — she embarks on a journey to reunite all the forgotten IFs with the kids who created them. She gets help from her upstairs neighbor (Ryan Reynolds) who possesses the same magical ability.

Release date: May 17.

Rating: PG.

15. ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

As a young girl, Furiosa (Ana Taylor-Joy) was kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers. She falls into the hands of a biker horde led by a warlord, Dr. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Engulfed in a battle between two tyrannical leaders, Furiosa embarks on a desperate fight to reach her homeland.

Release date: May 24.

Rating: N/A.

16. ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

Decades after the fall of Caesar, humans have regressed to a primitive state. A young chimpanzee (Owen Teague) joins a human girl (Freya Allan) on a journey that makes him question everything he has been taught — the pair is left to make choices that will determine what future life looks like for both humans and apes.

Release date: May 24.

Rating: PG-13.

17. ‘Garfield’

Following a brief look at the origin of Garfield (Chris Pratt) and Jon’s (Nicholas Hoult) relationship, Garfield is pulled into a desperate heist by his long-lost father (Samuel L. Jackson).

Release date: May 24.

Rating: PG.