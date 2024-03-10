Dallas Jenkins announced Sunday that there will be a delay in “The Chosen” Season 4 coming to streaming.

The entire season has released in U.S. theaters and “The Chosen” has not yet announced when the show will be streaming. Jenkins said in a video posted online Sunday that the team is working quickly to ensure that it can be on streaming as quickly as possible.

“This is no fun,” Jenkins said. “We are as bothered and urgent as you are. No one wants to get this into your hands more than we do.”

While Jenkins did not give an indication of when the show would be streaming, he reminded the audience that the show is crowdfunded.

“Fewer than 5% of the viewers pay for it or donate it to Come and See Foundation,” Jenkins said, adding that the Come and See Foundation is committed to keeping the show free.

“It’s extremely expensive to be free,” Jenkins said. “And without us getting creative and without us figuring out ways to generate incomes so that we can be sustainable and profit, our previous path wasn’t proving to be sustainable.”

Jenkins explained that with theatrical releases, “The Chosen” only sees a chunk of the gross profits because there are other recipients of them — “that’s just a portion of the costs of our company alone.”

The team is working on ways to make the show more financially sustainable in both the short term and the long term.

While Jenkins acknowledged that he knows fans can be frustrated with the show going into theaters first, he said, “Hopefully you can now understand that it costs hundreds of millions to be free for all seven seasons, to be free forever.”

The theatrical release will also be extended, Jenkins said, adding “we’re working all this out right now to be bringing it to you at a discount.”

When it does come to “The Chosen” app, Jenkins said they plan on releasing it more quickly than they have done in the past. While in the past, they have released the episodes once a week, this time they will do it twice a week.