Warner Bros. has announced that the video game Multiversus will be rereleased on May 28, 2024, according to IGN. It would mark almost a year since the beta version of Multiversus was shut down. But players can be assured that the official Multiversus video game will have new perks and characters.

What is Multiversus?

Multiversus is a platform fighter game similar to Super Smash Bros. Players are able to choose their favorite characters from the Warner Bros. Universe and fight each other on different platform locations. The game’s website released a current roster of playable characters, with implications that it’s going to expand.

Marvin the Martian.

Bugs Bunny.

Finn the Human.

Jake the Dog.

Black Adam.

Harley Quinn.

Rick.

Morty.

Shaggy.

Velma.

The Iron Giant.

And more.

According to The Verge, Multiversus will include several modes, such as co-op, competitive and PvE mode. Players can participate in 1v1 matches, 2v2 matches, 4v4 matches or play solo, according to ScreenRant.

When the game was first released in 2022 as an open beta version, it surprised people with its “distinct personality, fun mechanics, and tight control scheme, proving to be a resounding success in a genre that’s largely been dominated by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” according to ScreenRant.

The game will have improved visuals (thanks to a move to the Unreal Engine 5) and a better improved online play, according to IGN.

The Super Saiyan Shaggy meme

Originally known as Ultra Instinct Shaggy, Super Saiyan Shaggy emerged back in 2017 after an internet user edited a scene from the movie “Scooby Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur” but put the background music from the anime “Dragon Ball Super”, according to IGN.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the creators of Multiversus confirmed that Ultra Instinct Shaggy would be canon in the Warner Bros. Universe, according to IGN. Warner Bros. released an official cinematic trailer that same year for Multiversus, which showed Shaggy getting his sandwich getting smacked out of his hands from another character. Shaggy gets angry to the point he starts floating and is surrounded by a bright aura.

Fans starting dubbing this scene as Super Saiyan Shaggy, a reference to the Super Saiyan transformation of Goku in the popular anime series “Dragon Ball.”

And it’s free

This game will be free to play to users on PC, Playstation and Xbox, per ScreenRant, when it comes out on May 28. Players will be able to unlock all the characters in the game without paying real money. The developers have also ensured that no matter what gaming platform you’re on, the game will run smoothly.