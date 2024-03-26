The Beach Boys perform during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo Wednesday, July 4, 2012. A music documentary of the iconic band, called “The Beach Boys,” will land on Disney+ on May 24.

Disney+ has announced that it’s releasing a new documentary about The Beach Boys.

A music documentary of the iconic band, called “The Beach Boys,” will land on the Disney streaming service on May 24.

Disney announced the upcoming documentary in a post to X (formerly Twitter). “Wouldn’t It Be Nice if there was a documentary about The Beach Boys? Darlin’, there is!”

Details about ‘The Beach Boys’

The documentary, according to Variety, is directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny and will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews of the band’s current and former members. It will also feature interviews from music stars such as Janelle Monáe, Ryan Tedder and Lindsey Buckingham.

“I grew up with the Beach Boys, whose songs and fantastic harmonies created the California dream,” Marshall told Good Morning America. “Their albums had a huge impact on the music world and I’ve always been fascinated about how all that came about.”

Its synopsis describes the film as “a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come,” per Variety.

Along with the documentary’s release, its soundtrack will be available for streaming on May 24. On March 29, the band’s 1964 album, “Shut Down Vol. 2,″ will launch on a limited-edition, blue-and-white marble vinyl, per Variety.

The Beach Boys are releasing a book

In addition to the film, The Beach Boys are publishing their one and only book, “The Beach Boys by the Beach Boys,” on April 2.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the book — penned by the band members themselves — will feature stories and a rare photo collection outlining the band’s history. It will also feature contributions from music icons such as:

Bob Dylan.

Carly Simon.

Eric Clapton.

Pete Townshend.

Thom Yorke.

Who are The Beach Boys?

According to The Wrap, The Beach Boys were founded in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The band initially comprised of the three Wilson brothers, Brian, Carl and Dennis, as well as their cousin, Mike Love, and friend, Al Jardine, when they were all teenagers. A year later, a neighbor of the Wilsons, David Marks, joined the group when Jardine left for college.

Since then, The Beach Boys have become one of the most prominent bands of all time, achieving critical and commercial success since they signed with Capitol Records in 1962.

According to Good Morning America, The Beach Boys — among curating plenty of recognizable songs — received No. 1 hits for “Kokomo,” “Good Vibrations,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “I Get Around.”

The band was inducted in 1988 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.