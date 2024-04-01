This Saturday, June 27, 2015 photo shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, where a replica of the "Seinfeld" set was on display.

Wondering what to watch in April? Hulu is releasing a slate of exciting new series, plus some old classics.

Here’s everything that’s coming to Hulu this month, as well as what’s leaving.

New and noteworthy releases on Hulu April 2024

‘Under the Bridge’

Premiere date: April 17.

Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone and Emmy-nominee Riley Keough star in this mini-series based off of Rebecca Godfrey’s novel of the same name.

Keough plays Godfrey and Gladstone plays a police officer investigating the real-life disappearance of 14-year-old Reena Virk who, after a joining friends at party, never came back home.

‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’

Premiere date: April 26.

The four-part docuseries chronicles the decades-long career of Bon Jovi.

The series features “unreleased demos, personal videos, and never-before-told stories of the iconic rock band,” according to Hulu.

What’s new on Hulu April 2024?

Here’s everything that’s new on Hulu in April:

April 1

“Made in America” (1993).

“The Next Karate Kid” (1994).

“Boys on the Side” (1995).

“Copycat” (1995).

“The Fifth Element” (1997).

“Seven Years in Tibet” (1997).

“The Big Lebowski” (1998).

“Ocean’s Eleven” (2001).

“X2: X-Men United” (2003).

“Runaway Jury” (2003).

“50 First Dates” (2004).

“Hellboy” (2004).

“Ocean’s Twelve” (2004).

“The Fog” (2005).

“The Grudge 2″ (2006).

“The Host” (2006).

“Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007).

“You Don’t Mess with the Zohan” (2008).

“The Karate Kid” (2010).

“Letters to Juliet” (2010).

“Get Him to the Greek” (2010).

“Take Shelter” (2011).

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” (2012).

“Captain Phillips” (2013).

“Jack the Giant Slayer” (2013).

“Pacific Rim” (2013).

“Annie” (2014).

“Blair Witch” (2016).

“Wonder Woman” (2017).

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016).

“Blockers” (2018).

“Shazam!” (2019).

“Capone” (2020).

“Don’t Worry Darling” (2022).

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (2023).

“Vanderpump Villa” (Series premiere).

April 2

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019).

“The Interrogation Room” (Season 1).

“iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special” (Premiere).

April 3

“UFO Factory” (Season 1).

April 4

“Best in Chow” (Season 1).

“Dark Marvels” (Season 1).

“Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman” (Season 1).

“Lord of Misrule” (2023).

FX’s “American Horror Story: Delicate” (Part 2 premiere).

“American Pickers” (Season 24).

April 5

“She Came to Me” (2023).

“Dinosaur” (Season 1).

April 6

“The Fable” (Series premiere).

April 7

“Go! Go! Loser Ranger!” (Series premiere).

“Mission: Yozakura Family” (Series premiere).

April 8

“Ishura” (Season 1).

April 9

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” (2018).

“The Grudge” (2020).

April 10

“Kusama: Infinity” (2018).

“Curtain Call” (Season 1).

“The Incredible Dr. Pol” (Season 24 premiere).

“Blood Free” (Two episode series premiere).

“Sand Land: The Series” (Two episode premiere).

“Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” (Series premiere).

April 11

“Immediate Family” (2022).

“Trapped in the Farmhouse” (2023).

“Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders” (Season 1).

“Scraps” (Season 1).

“#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” (Season 2).

April 12

“The Channel” (2023).

“The Greatest Hits” (2024).

April 13

“Alone” (2020).

April 15

“A Kind of Murder” (2016).

“The Stranger” (2020).

April 17

“See You in Another Life” (Season 1).

“Drain the Oceans” (Season 6 premiere).

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” (Season 12 premiere).

April 18

“Blacklight” (2022).

“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” (2023).

“All You Can Eat” (Season 1).

“Secrets of Miss America” (Season 1).

“60 Days In” (Season 8).

April 19

“Tattoo Fixers” (Seasons 1-4).

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham” (Season 3 premiere).

April 20

“The Marijuana Revolution” (Season 1).

“High Hopes” (Season 1).

April 22

“Little Women” (2019).

“Yes, God, Yes” (2019).

“Hip-Hop and The White House” (2024).

“Secrets of the Octopus” (Premiere).

April 23

“The Meg” (2018).

April 24

“Talking Sabor” (Season 1).

“Wonderful World” (Season 1).

April 25

“Booked: First Day In” (Season 1).

“Wahlburgers” (Season 7).

“Mountain Men” (Season 11).

“Barber” (2023).

“Boy in the Walls” (2023).

April 27

“American Woman” (2018).

FX’s “The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” (Premiere).

April 28

“Isn’t It Romantic” (2019).

“The Ogglies: Welcome to Smelliville “(2021).

“Stars at Noon” (2022).

April 30

FX’s “The Veil” (Limited series premiere).

What’s leaving Hulu April 2024?

According to Collider, here’s everything that’s leaving Hulu this month — and when.

April 1

“Savage Salvation” (2022).

April 2

“The Menu” (2022).

April 4

“Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect” (2021).

April 5

“Son of Bigfoot” (2017).

April 6

“The Program” (2015).

“Mr. Right” (2015).

“Beast of Burden” (2018).

April 8

“The War With Grandpa” (2020).

April 14

“Black Death” (2010).

“Two Faces of January” (2014).

“Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon” (2015).

April 15

“Benediction” (2021).

April 27

“Banana Split” (2018).

April 28

“Permanent” (2017).

April 29

“Escape From Pretoria” (2020).

April 30