Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” lays out dozens of workplace abuse allegations from people who worked for Nickelodeon during the network’s heyday.

As the allegations unveiled in the docuseries are reviewed and debated on TikTok and other social media platforms, several former Nickelodeon stars are sharing why they chose to participate — or not participate — in the series. Some stars, such as Drake Bell, have provided additional commentary on the documentary and how it’s been received.

The docuseries, which premiered in March on Investigation Discovery, highlights allegations of toxic behavior against former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider — the man behind hit children’s TV shows “The Amanda Show,” “Drake & Josh,” “All That,” and “iCarly,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

In an interview with BooG!e, who played T-Bo in “iCarly,” Schneider said watching “Quiet on Set” was “very difficult” for him, and he labeled some of his past behavior as “embarrassing.”

“I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” Schneider told BooG!e.

A 2018 investigation into Schneider’s behavior on set by ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon, “found no evidence of sexual misconduct by Schneider ... but it did find he could be verbally abusive to people he worked with,” per The New York Times.

Following the premier of “Quiet on Set,” Nickelodeon released the following statement:

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” Nickelodeon said in the statement, which was shared with The Washington Post.

The statement continues: “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.

Former Nickelodeon stars react to ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary

Drake Bell

Drake Bell detailed his decision to take part in “Quiet on Set” during an episode of The Sarah Fraser Show podcast.

“I just felt really comfortable in (an initial production) interview, but I was going through so much in my personal life and after that interview I ended up checking myself into rehab,” he said.

“We were going through a lot of trauma therapy, a lot of group therapy, a lot of one-on-one therapy — your entire day was filled with working through and processing this with a clear mind, and unearthing all of these things that I hadn’t faced head-on, or if I had tried to, it was too painful. And so through that process, once I got out, I thought to myself, ‘Maybe this is a good time to reach back out to them and say hey, I’m not 100% yet, let’s talk some more, but I’m getting closer to feeling comfortable with finally sharing my story.’”

Matthew Underwood

In wake of the documentary’s release, Matthew Underwood, who was part of “Zoey 101,” defended his decision not to participate.

“I know many folks want me to respond to the ‘Quiet on Set’ documentary. I’m going to share something with you that I never thought I’d have to talk about publicly, as it’s honestly none of your business anyway,” Underwood wrote in an Instagram statement.

Underwood then alleged that he was sexually assaulted by a friend’s father when he was just 12. He also claimed to be sexually harassed at 19 by a former agent. “This experience provoked my move away from L.A. and ended my pursuit of acting,” Underwood wrote.

“I have extreme empathy for anyone who has been taken advantage of by people they trusted,” Underwood wrote, adding, “I never had a bad experience working on set of a Nickelodeon show.”

Josh Peck

The “Drake & Josh” actor addressed “Quiet on Set” in an Instagram post. Peck said he watched the documentary and “took a few days to process it.”

“I reached out to Drake (Bell) privately, but want to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world,” he said.

Kenan Thompson

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Kenan Thompson started his career on Nickelodeon’s “All That” and later starred in “Kenan & Kel.”

During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Thompson defended his decision not to be part of “Quiet on Set.”

“It’s a tough subject because, it’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I’ve never witnessed,” he said.

Thompson added that he was previously “not aware” of many of the allegations made in the documentary.

“It’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place and I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that. So to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that, it’s just, it’s really tough.”

Alexa Nikolas

“Zoey 101″ star Alexa Nikolas was among the Nickelodeon alumni who appeared in the “Quiet on Set” documentary. Since the series’ release, Nikolas has been outspoken about her experience as a child actor.

In wake of Schneider’s interview with BooG!e about the documentary, Nikolas posted a YouTube clip calling out the screenwriter.

“I’m going to cut to the chase here: You don’t feel anything, Dan. You have no idea what accountability is. You’re searching for it, maybe, but you haven’t landed on it. That’s for sure. This is not the way,” Nikolas said.

Nancy Sullivan

The actor who played Drake Bell’s mother on “Drake & Josh,” Nancy Sullivan, expressed support for Bell in an Instagram post.

“It broke my heart into a million pieces to hear just how much Drake was holding inside while we were working together,” Sullivan wrote days after the documentary’s release. “I was both devastated and proud seeing the man he’s grown into sit down on camera and bravely tell his truth.”

“I hope memories of the joy he had on our shows will someday greatly overshadow the pain. Sending love to Drake for a deep healing and for a rich and beautiful life ahead.”

Raquel Lee Bolleau

Raquel Lee Bolleau spoke in the documentary about her experience on “The Amanda Show.”

After the documentary’s release, Bolleau revealed in an Instagram post that she “struggled to be a part” of the series due to all the “pain” she has felt working in the film industry.

“I’ve been in deep pain the past few days watching the documentary ‘Quiet on Set.’ To know that I am not alone in some of the things I experienced as a child actor, but to also hear the types of environments I was in as a kid without even knowing, just sickens my stomach.”

“What’s most important is that we all begin our healing, now that we have more clarity and truth.”

“Quiet on Set” premiered on Investigation Discovery on March 17. A fifth episode will premier on Sunday, April 7, at 6 p.m. MDT on Investigation Discovery.

The first four episodes are currently available to stream on Max.