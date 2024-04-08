The city of Capernaum set for “The Chosen” is pictured at the Salvation Army's Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

The Midlothian, Texas set where “The Chosen” films many of the scenes for their episodes, was in the path of totality for Monday’s solar eclipse.

The show posted a time lapse on Instagram showing what it looked like from the set.

The time lapse captured the moments as the moon moved to obscure the view of the sun. The other set “The Chosen” uses in Goshen, Utah was not in the path of totality. Utah experienced a partial solar eclipse Monday.

‘The Chosen’ sets

As mentioned, “The Chosen” films on two sets — one in Midlothian, Texas and the other in Goshen, Utah.

The Midlothian set is located on The Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle. It’s a 1,200-acre property that has the facilities for a summer camp and retreats. As the result of a multiyear lease, it’s also home to a Biblical village set and a 30,000-square-foot sound stage.

If you’re standing at the entrance of the set and looking outward, you can see a body of water as well as rolling hills.

The cast and crew also film at a set located in Goshen, Utah. The set is called the Motion Picture Studio South Campus, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It’s a Jerusalem set with the backdrop of Utah’s desert.

“The opportunity to use this set is once in a lifetime,” the show’s creator Dallas Jenkins previously told the Deseret News. “Every day we film here I’m grateful because there’s just no way that we can re-create this set anywhere else. There’s nothing like it in the world.”