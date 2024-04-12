Gerry Turner arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Turner and Theresa Nist announced they are getting divorced, three months after their live televised wedding.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist from “The Golden Bachelor” have announced they are getting divorced, three months after their live televised wedding.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said in an interview with Juju Chang of “Good Morning America.”

Nist hopes their sudden divorce won’t repel others from searching for love.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change, for anybody.”

The “Golden” couple got married in a televised ABC special on Jan. 4, 2024. At the time, they expressed full commitment to making their marriage work, per Variety.

Nist says they attempted to make a move together since the pair lived in different states before tying the knot. They considered homes in South Carolina, New Jersey and looked at “home after home” but ultimately “never got to the point where (they) made that decision.”

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations has been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner said of their mutual decision to divorce.

Despite their short-lived marriage, Turner and Nist claim they are still in love — and open to looking for love.

“I still love this person,” Turner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

Nist added, “Yeah, I still love him.”

‘Bachelor’ fans react to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce announcement

Fans of “Bachelor Nation” gave mixed responses to the first golden couple’s divorce announcement.

Some expressed a lack of belief in true love and others simply claimed it is right on track with other couples from the “Bachelor” franchise.