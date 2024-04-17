Austin Batchelor plays Pokemon GO at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 11, 2016. Pokemon GO just got an update. Everyone hates it.

Pokemon GO got an update focused on the in-game avatars. It offers lots of new options for making the avatars look like their real-world players. But the update has made some avatars look odd, and users aren’t happy.

The update

Pokemon GO and its parent company, Niantic, are rolling out a “Rediscover” campaign aimed at refreshing the game for current users and bringing back previous ones. The updates are to come out in phases, with the first on April 17, then subsequent updates on April 22 and May 5.

On April 17, Pokemon GO released its “Rediscover Yourself” update. The update came with an overhaul of the in-game avatars. Per Pokemon Go’s website, the update will allow users to “express yourself like never before with a range of new avatar customization options in Pokémon GO!”

The update allows users to change their avatars’ body weights, eye colors, skin tones, facial expression, hair length and more. Before, the options were much more limited in terms of body appearance. Users can go to the Appearance section in the Style Shop to access these changes.

Reactions on X

Even with all the new customization options, the update isn’t going over well with users. The changes have made some strange-looking avatars for users, with elongated torsos, large hands, loss of figure and uncanny-valley looking faces.

Reactions on X have ranged from outrage to dismay:

What is Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. It was released in July 2016 for iOS and Android devices. In the game, players use their smartphones’ GPS to locate, capture, battle and train Pokemon, which appear as if they are in the real world.

Players can explore their surroundings to find Pokemon, visit PokeStops to collect items, participate in Gym battles and compete and trade with other players. The game was a breakout hit when it came out in 2016 and has been praised for its innovative use of AR technology and its ability to encourage outdoor exploration and social interaction among players.