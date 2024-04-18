Members of the British pop group The Beatles, John Lennon, left, and Paul McCartney, announce that Beatles Ltd. is being reorganized for bigger things as Apple Corps Ltd., in New York, N.Y., May 15, 1968. The youngest sons of Lennon and McCartney, James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, co-created and released a new song, "Primrose Hill."

The youngest sons of John Lennon and Paul McCartney co-created and recently released a new song.

James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, both musicians, released “Primrose Hill” — a new track named “after a park in north London that offers a panoramic view of the city,” per CNN.

In an Instagram post shared last Saturday, McCartney said, “‘Primrose Hill’ is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon. With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

Who are James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon?

According to NPR, Sean Ono Lennon was born in 1975 — five years before his dad’s death — and has been a musician for more than three decades. He has been seen performing alongside his mother, Yoko Ono.

McCartney, similarly, was born two years after Lennon, and contributed to his parents’ music starting in the late 1990s. He eventually started releasing his own music a decade later, reported NPR.

What ‘Primrose Hill’ is about, and how it’s being promoted

In a separate post to his Instagram account, McCartney wrote, “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day. Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.”

Mary McCartney, James McCartney’s sister and a professional photographer, captured a short video of her brother that was later posted to his Instagram account, promoting the new song. CNN supposed that he was “in silhouette on Primrose Hill itself.”

Moreover, Paul McCartney gave a shoutout to the song via a Facebook post. “My son James has a new song out called ‘Primrose Hill’ — check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

Along with the track’s release, James McCartney is holding a contest for couples to share “videos capturing the essence of love and romance in their favorite place,” per NBC News. The videos, which require the use of “Primrose Hill,” are due April 19, and entrants have a chance to be featured in the song’s upcoming music video.

Information about the contest is linked in McCartney’s Instagram profile, according to the Instagram post published last Saturday.