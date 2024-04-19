“Studio C” darling Mallory Everton isn’t retiring from comedy anytime soon.

She’s still working. But now she’s doing it alongside Colin Mochrie (best-known for ”Whose Line is it Anyway?”) — who she considers an “international treasure” — and she’s starring in feature-length films.

‘Villains Inc.’ is the ‘biggest’ film Mallory Everton has starred in

Everton’s latest movie, “Villains Inc.,” which also stars Mochrie alongside a handful of “Studio C” alumni, is coming to theaters this weekend. It’s the “biggest” project Everton has ever starred in.

“It was the first time that I worked with people who scared me real bad. Because I was so intimidated, you know?” Everton told the Deseret News. “Not that I hadn’t worked with people with bigger names and stuff like that before on ‘Studio C,’ but like on a regular basis I worried I was screwing up this film because there were so many incredibly talented people involved.”

“Villains Inc.” follows a ragtag trio of villain sidekicks who, after the demise of their supervillain boss, decide to make it big and take over the world themselves.

“‘Villains’ was made just for fun,” Everton said. “Show up with your family when you want to have just a good, fun time, because it was so fun to make and the people involved just love a good giggle.”

“The real shining star of the film are all these little surprising jokes that you weren’t expecting that just pop in.”

“Villains Inc.” is the brainchild of original “Studio C” cast members Matt Moen and Jeremy Warner. The foundation of the cast also includes former “Studio C” stars, including Jason Gray, Matthew Meese, James Perry and Tori Pence.

While “Studio C” remains an integral part of Everton’s identity, the student-led sketch comedy show might be no more than a humble launching pad for the charismatic actor. But Everton firmly maintains that she not “above” her work on “Studio C.” “It’s all me still.”

“I’m grateful for the time I spent on ‘Studio C’ and especially for the camaraderie and all the good, creative energy,” Everton said. “I learned a lot about how I want to continue to function, if I’m lucky enough to get to continue to make films. ‘Studio C’ is where I learned all that, so it’s all a part of it. It’s all a big mis-mash or just feeling happy to get to be a part of it.”

‘We still exist’: The original ‘Studio C’ cast never dried up

When the original “Studio C” cast graduated from BYUtv, they weren’t ready to part ways with their audience — or each other. Rather than break up their sketch-comedy kingdom, the group formed JK! Studios.

“Essentially, we just wanted to be able to keep talking to this audience that we built because we love them so much,” Everton said. “We just really adored being able to make content in that space together and we just developed so much love.”

Everton continued, “All the writers and actors from the original ‘Studio C’ cast, that’s what JK! Studio is. So, if people are still looking for content from that group of people, we still exist. We still exist, we’re just on different types and different sizes of projects now.”

“Studio C” earned its devoted fanbase with three- to eight-minute sketch comedy clips, and JK! Studios puts out similar content. But the burgeoning film studio wants to give its audience more than sketch comedy. Now, it’s in the business of making full-length movies.

Less than a year ago, JK! Studios released its first feature film, “Go West.” “Villains Inc.” is the studio’s second feature-film.

Everton hopes “Villains Inc.” and JK! Studios will have a symbiotic relationship.

“They say that (a) rising tide raises all ships,” Everton explained. “I’d like to think that if the movie does well, it would be good for JK! Studios, and when JK! Studios does things well, it will be good for the movie. Success hopefully just leads to more success for everybody involved.”

“We love working together and we wanna keep making things together. We’re always dreaming up something.”

Watch: Trailer for ‘Villains Inc.’

“Villains Inc.” is coming to theaters nationwide starting on Friday, April 19.

“Just to go see it, and just relax and go and enjoy it,” advises Everton.