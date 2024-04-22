Kailey Lloyd pours water on a newly planted tree as she joins Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands and other community volunteers for a combined Earth Day and Arbor Day celebration to plant more than 250 trees at the Regional Athletic Complex in Rose Park on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Happy Earth Day!

If you choose to observe this annual holiday, there are several documentaries and movies that offer unique perspectives on Earth, the environment, the creatures we share our planet with and the space our globe rotates within.

Here are movies and documentaries about Earth to watch in celebration of Earth Day.

Documentaries about the Earth

1. ‘Encounters at the End of the World’

Filmmaker Werner Herzog embarks on a journey to Antarctica, where the land remains largely untouched and unseen by humans. He shares footage of desolate landscapes with scenery that appears out of this world. Herzog also highlights the scientists who were willing to ditch civilization to study extraordinary wonders and volatile conditions of untouched land.

Where to watch: YouTube TV.

2. ‘Earth: One Amazing Day’

A single day on planet Earth offers a lifetime of beauty. “Earth: One Amazing Day” captures a day in the life of unique life on Earth: a baby Zebra gathering courage to make a dangerous journey, how sloths search for love, the bizarre sleeping patterns of sperm whales and more.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

3. ‘An Inconvenient Truth’

Though relatively outdated, “An Inconvenient Truth” explores human impact on Earth and our role in climate change. If we do not make lifestyle changes, our planet could face irreversible damage.

Where to watch: PlutoTV. Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

4. ‘Behind the Curve’

In spite of centuries of scientific evidence, there is a growing number of people who believe the Earth is flat. During recent years, the internet has fueled the conspiracy theory that the Earth is not a globe. In this documentary, flat-earthers share their beliefs and attempt to use science to back up their claims.

Where to watch: Netflix.

5. ‘Planet Earth’

This two-season docuseries explores dozens of the natural wonders of the Earth — from how mountain chains formed to the sneaky life hidden within the world’s driest deserts.

Where to watch: Max.

Movies about the Earth

1. ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ (1951)

When a space aircraft lands in the U.S. capitol, a peace-seeking alien delivers a message to the people of Earth: learn to live peacefully or be prepared to get destroyed by other planets, who see the contention on Earth as a threat.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

2. ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’

In a voyage to Iceland, professor Trevor Anderson (Brendan Fraser) and his his nephew Sean (Josh Hutcherson) become trapped in a cavern. To escape, they must travel deeper into the abyss. The closer they come to the Earth’s core, the more bizarre the places and creatures they pass by become.

Where to watch: Max.

3. ‘WALL-E’

There are no humans left on Earth. A robot, WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the sole robot left on the planet. He spends his time clearing trash off the garbage scattered across the Earth’s surface. When he meets EVE, a fellow robot, they embark on a risky mission to bring life back to Earth.

Where to watch: Disney+.

4. ‘The Day After Tomorrow’

Climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) has repeatedly warned U.N. officials of a catastrophic “superstorm” forecasted to hit Earth. His message is largely ignored, so when the storm inevitably hits, people around the globe are grossly unprepared. As cataclysmic natural disasters land all over the planet, Jack embarks on a treacherous journey to unite with his son (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube TV.

5. ‘Sunshine’

The sun is dying and mankind faces extinction. In a desperate attempt to save the planet, a group of astronauts (Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne) pilot a spaceship loaded with a tool that could revive the dying star.

“Sunshine” is rated R for some violent sequences and language.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube TV.