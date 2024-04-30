This Saturday, June 27, 2015, photo shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, where a replica of the "Seinfeld" set was on display. The cable network Epix jumped from Netflix to Hulu, the companies announced late Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, landing a multiyear, digital subscription video on demand deal with the streaming service.

Looking for something to watch in May?

Here’s what’s new to Hulu this month, including some notable new releases.

New and noteworthy releases on Hulu May 2024

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 3

After Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the fifth-tier English football team, the Red Dragons, they had one goal: “Turn this underdog team into the team to beat,” per Hulu.

“Welcome to Wrexham” documents the pair’s journey into the world of English football and much more.

‘Prom Dates’

Best friends Hannah (Julia Lester) and Jess (Antonia Gentry) made a pact when they were 13: Have the best senior prom ever. But now that they’re seniors, they’ve both broken up with their dates the day before prom.

With only 24 hours before the prom, can they find new dates and have the prom of their dreams?

What’s new on Hulu in May 2024?

Here’s everything that’s new to Hulu in May:

May 1

“Once Upon a Time in America” (1984).

“Big” (1988).

“Come See the Paradise” (1990).

“The Joy Luck Club” (1993).

“The Mask” (1994).

“That Thing You Do!” (1996).

“The Negotiator” (1998).

“Big Daddy” (1999).

“Rushmore” (1999).

“The Beach” (2000).

“Cast Away” (2000).

“Black Hawk Down” (2001).

“The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001).

“The Rundown” (2003).

“The Chronicles of Riddick” (2004).

“The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou” (2004).

“Sideways” (2004).

“White Chicks” (2004).

“13 Going On 30″ (2004).

“Walk the Line” (2005).

“School for Scoundrels” (2006).

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion” (2006).

“The Darjeeling Limited” (2007).

“Once” (2007).

“300″ (2007).

“Meet the Spartans” (2008).

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009).

“The Bounty Hunter” (2010).

“My Name Is Khan” (2010).

“White House Down” (2013).

“Mr. Turner” (2014).

“The Divergent Series: Insurgent” (2015).

“The Wedding Ringer” (2015).

“The Divergent Series: Allegiant” (2016).

“Free State of Jones” (2016).

“Money Monster” (2016).

“Love, Gilda” (2018).

“Night School” (2018).

“Ocean’s 8″ (2018).

“Good Boys” (2019).

“The King’s Man” (2021).

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” (2021).

“Jujutsu Kaisen 0″ (2021).

(2021). “Elvis” (2022).

“Life Below Zero: First Alaskans” (Season 3).

“Naruto Shippuden” (Season 8).

“Shardlake” (Season 1).

“Pokémon Sun and Moon” (Season 20).

“Pokémon Ultra Adventures” (Season 21).

“Pokémon Ultra Legends” (Season 22).

May 2

“Mad Money” (2008).

“Bad Reputation” (2018).

“The Contestant” (Premiere).

“Jeopardy! Masters” (Season 2 premiere).

“Customer Wars” (Season 2).

“The Proof Is Out There” (Season 3).

May 3

“Die Hard” (1988).

“Die Hard 2″ (1990).

“Die Hard With a Vengeance” (1995).

“Live Free or Die Hard” (2007).

“A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013).

“The Flood” (2023).

“3 Days in Malay” (2023).

“Prom Dates” (2024).

“Welcome to Wrexham” (Season 3 premiere).

May 4

“12 Hour Shift” (2020).

May 5

“Bad Boys for Life” (2020).

May 6

“Reminiscence” (2021).

May 7

“Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story” (Premiere).

May 8

“Bloodshot” (2020).

“In Limbo” (Season 1).

May 9

“Black Twitter: A People’s History” (complete docuseries).

“Kings of BBQ” (Season 1).

“The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition” (Season 1).

“Stove Tots” (Season 1).

“Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence” (Season 1).

May 10

“Biosphere” (2022).

“Eileen” (2023).

“Wanted Man” (2024).

“Past Lies” (Season 1).

May 12

“Where the Crawdads Sing” (2022).

May 14

“The Killing Kind” (Season 1).

May 15

“My Scientology Movie” (2015).

“I Am Not Your Negro” (2016).

“Uncle Samsik” (Season 1).

“Cutthroat Kitchen” (Seasons 5, 12, and 13).

“Extreme Homes” (Season 4).

“Flea Market Flip” (Season 1).

“Man vs. Wild” (Season 5).

“My 600-lb Life” (Seasons 6 and 7).

“My Strange Addiction” (Season 6).

“Naked and Afraid” (Seasons 12, 14, and 15).

“NASA’s Unexplained Files” (Season 4).

“Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” (Season 8).

“Say Yes to the Nest” (Season 1).

“Unusual Suspects” (Seasons 6 and 8).

“Worst Cooks in America” (Seasons 16 and 24).

“Tanked” (Season 1)

“Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports” (Season 1).

“1000-lb. Sisters” (Season 4).

May 16

“Paddington” (2015).

“Royal Rules of Ohio” (Season 1 premiere).

“Living Smaller” (Season 1).

“Women on Death Row” (Season 1).

May 17

“Birth/Rebirth” (2023).

“He Went That Way” (2023).

“The Sweet East” (2023).

May 22

“Chief Detective 1958″ (Season 1).

May 23

“The Ape Star” (2021).

“The Seeding” (2023).

“The Kardashians” (Season 5 premiere).

“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” (Season 2 premiere).

May 24

“Ferrari” (2023).

“Sentinel” (2024).

May 27

“Fantasy Island” (2020).

May 28

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” (Season 4).

May 29

“Camden” (Season 1).

“Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country” (Premiere).

“Beat Shazam” (Season 7 premiere).

“The Quiz With Balls” (Season 1).

May 30

“The Promised Land” (2023).

“MasterChef” (Season 14 premiere).

May 31