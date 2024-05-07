On Sept. 20 and 21, fans of “The Chosen” will gather at the Orlando World Center Marriott Hotel in Florida for the second “The Chosen” conference.

The conference features meet-and-greets as well as sessions with members of the cast and crew. The official event schedule is not yet up, but last year’s festivities included a Q&A with the show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, and biblical scholars, “The Chosen” cast members playing against fans in a “Family Feud” style game as well as exhibits showing props and costumes. Around 3,000 people attended last year.

“The Chosen” also premiered its Season 4 teaser trailer at the conference last year.

This year’s general admission ticket costs $249 and the Chosen Insider Package (which includes an additional exclusive meet-and-greet, priority seating and a specialty item) runs for $449. An additional Thursday or Friday or Saturday dinner experience costs $60 and includes a meal along with a fireside chat from a cast or crew member.

General admission does include a meet-and-greet with cast and crew as well. “It is a lottery system for which members of our cast are assigned to which meet-and- greet time frames,” according to “The Chosen” website.

The cost of the conference does not include flights, hotels or transportation. See the website for “The Chosen” for more information.

When is Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ coming out?

The official release date for “The Chosen” Season 4 has not yet been announced. It’s expected to come out in the next few weeks.