In this Jan. 6, 2013, file photo, J.B. Mauney rides Multi Min 90 Dark Shadow during the seventh annual Professional Bull Riders Invitational at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mauney retired in 2023 from bull riding after breaking his neck.

Legendary bull rider J. B. Mauney can be seen in a viral clip on YouTube showing love to the bull that broke his neck and ended his career.

The bull, named Arctic Assassin, was going to be retired, so Mauney decided to take him in and give him a place to live out the rest of his life. He describes the bull as a “big dog.”

In the video, he can be seen scratching along the bull’s back, who obviously appreciates the attention.

He then illustrates what happens when he stops by taking a step away from the bull. Arctic Assassin immediately follows him.

One would not realize the context behind their story if they were just observing it from an outside perspective.

The unusual relationship has caught people’s eye, with the top comment saying, “Two fighters in the ring can be the best of friends at home.”

Who is J. B. Mauney?

According to PBR, an association for professional bull riders, Mauney had “one of the greatest careers in PBR history, the likes of which come around once in a blue moon.”

Among the many accolades of his bull riding career, he has the most premier series event wins (tied with Justin McBride at 32) and has amassed over $7 million over the course of his career — the only one in PBR history to do so, earning him the nickname Seven Million Dollar Man.

“Money doesn’t bother me,” Mauney told PBR. “Gold buckles is what I am after.”

He has had a total of 538 career qualified rides, one among only four people to do so.

He scored 95.25 points at the 2013 YETI World Champion Bull Bushwacker, which placed him as the eighth highest-ranking qualified score.

What happened to J. B. Mauney?

Mauney retired in September 2023 when he broke his neck after being bucked off Arctic Assassin at the Lewiston (Idaho) Round-Up Division 2 Xtreme Bulls event, per the PRCA.

According to The Washington Post, the injury resulted in inserting rods, a plate and screws into Mauney’s neck.

Doctors warned that if he were to land on his head again, he would likely break his neck for a second time and potentially end up in a wheelchair for life, or even dead.

Mauney told The Washington Post that the only reason he didn’t continue bull riding was because of his wife and 5-year-old son.

After receiving the injury and announcing his retirement, Mauney withdrew to his ranch, Bucktown XV, with his family to recover. He now works on the ranch where Arctic Assassin resides as one of the animals he cares for.