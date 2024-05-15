Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, left, attend the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after his state deemed their charity foundation delinquent for not filing the paperwork in time.

“I’m here at a behavioral health site, a mental health site. The Archewell Foundation, run by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, (does) extraordinary work, particularly (for) women and girls, but notably, around mental health,” Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday in San Mateo County.

“And I just want folks to know, not only are they in compliance, it was a technical paperwork issue that was wildly overhyped, and with respect, I hope people that ran those headlines run this headline, that it was a very typical, technical issue around paperwork that persists for so many others as well,” Newsom continued.

A source close to the foundation said the initial check to the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers got lost in the mail and another check was submitted, according to NBC News. The notice of delinquency, issued by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, states the Archewell charity can’t raise money until it resolves the issue.

Related A look at 10 facts you probably never knew about the royal family

In a statement shared with People Magazine Tuesday, a spokesperson for the foundation said, “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.”

“Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing,” the statement added.

A day after the charity’s status became news, the California Attorney General’s office said the foundation “is current and in good standing,” as per People.

Charity Watch, an independent watchdog, considers this charity “not ratable” since it was established roughly three years ago. One thing the nonprofit’s CEO, Laurie Styron, noted is the foundation only has two individuals, the former royal couple, on the governing board, and the best practice is five members, a majority of them independent.

“Charities are not small businesses or hobbies intended to be controlled by one married couple or family,” said Styron, according to NBC News. “Rather, they are owned by the public for the public interest and are intended to exist as legal entities independent from the interests of the people running them.”

The Archewell Foundation’s focus is to prioritize solutions for mental health programs.

“Our mission is simple: show up, do good,” the website says. “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion.”

The scrutiny over the Archewell Foundation comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s three-day trip to Nigeria that very much mimicked a royal tour.

On Friday, the couple visited a school in Abuja, the capital city. There they kicked off a mental health summit organized by GEANCO, a local non-profit affiliated with the Archewell charity, according to ABC News.

Markle co-hosted a women’s leadership event on Saturday. She was accompanied by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization.

During her remarks, Markle stressed her Nigerian ancestry, referring to Nigeria as “my country,” adding, “Being African American, part of it is not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically. And it was exciting … to discover more and understand what that really means.”

The couple also attended a training session of Unconquered, a nonprofit that plans Nigeria’s participation in the Invictus Games, a Paralympics competition for wounded servicemen, founded by Prince Harry in 2014.