A new reality television series featuring Salt Lake City real estate agents will premiere this winter, the Deseret News has learned.

According to a source close to the production, the star of the new series is Jennifer Yeo, CEO and founder of Presidio Real Estate. Five other agents from Presidio will star alongside her in the series set to premiere this winter.

A film crew was on location at a coffee shop in Cottonwood Heights Wednesday morning, where a sign was taped to the entrance that said, “You are being photographed. Please be advised that Forest Productions is filming scenes and background material in this area, related to the TV production tentatively titled ‘Real Estate Agents of Salt Lake City.’ If you enter this area, you may appear, and you agree to appear, in this or another production, in any and all media now known or later devised, worldwide, in perpetuity, including in advertisements and promotions. Please do not enter this area if you do not wish to appear. We are sorry for any inconvenience, and thank you for your cooperation.”

The crew members on-site said the show would be on Peacock, while the source told the Deseret News the show will be on Bravo. Bravo shows are streamed on Peacock.

The source said that after Yeo appeared on Season 9 of “Below Deck,” the team asked her to interview for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Yeo declined because she did not feel as though the show was her style, the source explained. Yeo was later approached to do a show about buying and selling real estate in the Salt Lake market, which she agreed to. Production has been underway for the last two years and Yeo and her castmates are now six weeks into filming a 12-week season.

Viewers can expect drama typical of Bravo programs, the source said, adding that real estate deals inherently offer their own brand of drama. Viewers can also expect to see the best of Utah real estate showcased along with the local community of wealthy self-starters.