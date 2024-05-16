This May 29, 2019, file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, that “Happy Gilmore 2,″ starring Sandler, is currently in the works.

The rumors are true. Adam Sandler is making a “Happy Gilmore” sequel.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that a “Happy Gilmore 2″ is currently in the works.

“It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996,” the streaming platform wrote in a press release. “Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel. That’s right, Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him.”

Rumors have swirled during recent months that the hit comedy would be reborn.

Christopher McDonald, who plays arrogant pro-golfer Shooter McGavin, stirred up rumors in March.

“I saw Adam (Sandler) about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald said during a radio show appearance. “I said, ‘What? ' He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’”

“Maybe you should cut that out (of this audio) because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it!” McDonald added.

Then, Sandler added to the conversation.

“Dude, we’ve been talking about a ‘Happy 2′ and we’re working on some stuff. … But don’t tell anybody,” he said during an April appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Even Drew Barrymore, a longtime friend of Sandler’s, has fueled “Happy Gilmore 2″ rumors.

“This just in, I have breaking news,” Barrymore teased on her talk show. “I’ll just say this, from my source, that (’Happy Gilmore 2′) is in process.”

What has Adam Sandler said about ‘Happy Gilmore 2′?

After news of the “Happy Gilmore” sequel broke, Sandler returned to the gold course in a video posted by PGA Tour.

“It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” Sandler said from the golf course. “Let’s see what happens, I’m scared!”

“Shooter McGavin this is for you,” he added, referencing a character from the film as he hit the ball. “And that went pretty well, you’re dead Shooter!”

When is ‘Happy Gilmore 2′ coming out?

The “Happy Gilmore” sequel was just given the green light by Netflix, but the streaming platform did not reveal any specifics about the plot. The release date and director are also currently under wraps.