Cher poses at the premiere of the documentary film "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" at the Directors Guild of America, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Cher is celebrating her 78th birthday Monday, May 20.

Cher is a household name and pop icon. She has had a lasting cultural impact that stretches back decades, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, in regard to what she would be doing for her birthday, she said, “putting my pillow over my head and screaming.”

She also told Entertainment Tonight that there’s a chance she may appear in another installment of the “Mamma Mia!” movie franchise, where she played the mother of Meryl Streep’s character in the second film.

She said, “Judy (Craymer) just won’t leave me alone.”

Watch Cher perform ‘West Side Story’ — all by herself

One unexpected moment from Cher’s career is her 12-minute performance of “West Side Story,” where she played all the parts.

The performance took place during her 1978 television special, “Cher... Special.” The show featured several musical performances, including appearances from guest stars like Dolly Parton and Rod Stewart.

According to the official Emmys website, it won the Emmy Award for outstanding achievement in lighting direction and was nominated for outstanding art direction for a comedy-variety or musical special, and Dolly Parton was nominated for best supporting actress in a variety or musical special.

According to Open Culture, Cher had experience creating goofy skits in her variety show, “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” which she co-hosted with her ex-husband, Sonny Bono. The “Cher... Special” followed a similar formula.

The “West Side Story” segment in the special showcased the humor and talent that Cher was capable of, creating a fun and unforgettable experience.

It began with an introduction by Cher stating, “Ladies and gentlemen, for tonight’s entertainment, I am proud to present ‘West Side Story.’ I will be playing all the parts. Thank you.”

After the introduction, she launched into a performance of “Jet Song,” moving through several other songs throughout.

In each song, she wears a variety of costumes with wigs in order to depict the characters as she plays their parts.