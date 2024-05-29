Disney has released the trailer for “Moana 2,” which will hit theaters on Nov. 27.

This sequel should not be confused with the live-action remake of “Moana” slated for release in 2026, according to IMDb.

In “Moana 2,” the highly anticipated follow-up to the original Disney film, Moana embarks on a new voyage with Maui, the shapeshifting demigod.

According to Disney, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

The first “Moana” film received favorable reviews from critics and fans alike, boasting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% from critics and 89% from fans.

It featured popular songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, such as “You’re Welcome,” sung by Dwayne Johnson, and “Shiny,” sung by Flight of the Conchords’ Jermaine Clement.

What does the trailer reveal about ‘Moana 2′?

The trailer for “Moana 2″ shows Moana and Maui setting sail for a new adventure three years after the events of the previous movie.

In a voiceover, Moana says, “This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean.”

Returning characters in the trailer include Moana’s animal companions Heihei, the chicken, and Pua, the pig.

At the end of the trailer, Maui makes a grand entrance by leaping onto Moana’s raft, shapeshifting between a shark and a bird. When he lands, he grabs Heihei, exclaiming, “Boat snack!” Then he finds Pua and says, “Boat snack upgrade.”

“Bacon and eggs?” he continues. “Why didn’t you bring the pig last time?”

According to USA Today, this statement references fan displeasure over Pua not accompanying Moana on her journey in the first movie.

Other notable scenes in the trailer show Moana getting struck by lightning, swimming with a mysterious whale and encountering the return of the tiny but deadly coconut-clad monsters she faced in the first film.

Who is starring in ‘Moana 2′?

Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return to their roles as Moana and Maui, according to IMDb.

“Playing the character of Maui is one of the most life-changing experiences for me,” Johnson said at the 2024 CinemaCon, per The Hollywood Reporter.

A still from "Moana 2" from a Disney press kit. | Disney

“It’s my culture — you guys can see I wear it on my chest, my body, my tattoo, and also the character of Maui was inspired from my grandfather, the high chief, Peter Maivia,” Johnson continued. “It’s so much deeper than a movie to me, and I know it’s deeper for Disney, too.”

The film is directed and written by David G. Derrick Jr., known for his work as the head of story for “Strange World” and as a storyboard artist for “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not returning to write the songs for “Moana 2.” However, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi are returning to create the score and write songs, respectively.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are taking on Miranda’s role. They are known for writing a controversial “Bridgerton” musical based off the popular Netflix series. The musical led to them receiving the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Album and a lawsuit from Netflix, according to BBC.