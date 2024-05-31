This Saturday, June 27, 2015, photo shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, where a replica of the "Seinfeld" set was on display. The cable network Epix jumped from Netflix to Hulu, the companies announced late Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, landing a multiyear, digital subscription video on demand deal with the streaming service.

Looking for something to watch in June?

Here’s what’s new to Hulu this month, including some notable new releases.

New and noteworthy releases on Hulu June 2024

‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld’

Premiere date: June 7.

Before Karl Lagerfeld joined Chanel in 1983, he was a relatively unknown “ready-to-wear” designer, according to Hulu. “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” follows the designer’s ascent in the fashion world, starting in 1972. The limited series stars Daniel Brühl as Lagerfeld.

‘The Bear’ Season 3

Premiere date: June 27.

The highly anticipated third season of “The Bear” is finally premiering this June. The Emmy-winning show follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White), a talented and troubled chef, as he and his team attempt to keep their new restaurant — which we saw come to fruition in Season 2 — afloat.

While FX has yet to confirm a fourth season, The Hollywood Reporter reports that sources have confirmed that “The Bear” has been renewed for a fourth season.

What’s new on Hulu in June 2024?

Here’s everything that’s coming to Hulu in June:

June 1

“Ace of Cakes” (Season 9).

“Alaskan Bush People” (Seasons 5-7).

“The Amazing Race” (Seasons 18-21).

“Bahamas Life” (Season 4).

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

“Caribbean Life” (Season 14).

“Chopped” (Seasons 51 and 54).

“Hawaii Life” (Season 1).

“House Hunters International” (Season 139).

“House Hunters” (Season 171).

“Island Life” (Season 17).

“Maine Cabin Masters” (Season 7).

“Survivor” (Seasons 9-10 and 26-27).

“Welcome to Plathville” (Seasons 2-3).

“About Last Night” (1986).

“Annapolis” (2006).

“Aquamarine” 2006

“Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy” (2004).

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” (2013).

“The Batman” (2022).

“Betsy’s Wedding” (1990).

“Blades Of Glory” (2007).

“Blue City” (1986).

“Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation” (2006).

“The Boss” (2016).

“Boys Don’t Cry” (1999).

“Brown Sugar” (2002).

“Click” (2006).

“Coyote Ugly” (2000).

“The Croods” (2013).

“The Day After Tomorrow” (2004).

“Death on the Nile” (2022).

“The Duke” (2020).

“Eight Millimeter” (1999).

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019).

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986).

“Fight Club” (1999).

“Freddy Got Fingered” (2001).

“Fresh Horses” (1988).

“The Girl Next Door” (2004).

“Hide and Seek” (2005).

“Hitchcock” (2012).

“Independence Day” (1996).

“It Follows” (2015).

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” (2021).

“Joker” (2019).

“Kill Your Darlings” (2013).

“Life of Pi” (2012).

“Little Black Book” (2004).

“Lord of War” (2005).

“Mirrors” (2008).

“The Missing” (2003).

“Money Monster” (2016).

“The New Guy” (2002).

“Office Space” (1999).

“Over The Hedge” (2006).

“Prayers for Bobby” (2009).

“Saw” (2004).

“Saw 2″ (2005).

“Saw 3″ (2006).

“Saw 4″ (2007).

“Saw 5″ (2008).

“Saw 6″ (2009).

“Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010).

“Skyscraper” (2018).

“Silent Hill” (2006).

“Slums Of Beverly Hills” (1998).

“Split” (2017).

“St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985).

“Taps” (1981).

“Van Helsing” (2004).

“Volcano” (1997).

“The Vow” (2012).

“Weird Science” (1985).

“Wild Tales” (2015).

“Working Girl” (1988).

“Cloudburst” (2011).

“Just Friends” (2018).

June 3

“World Eats: Bread” (Season 1).

“Bullet Train” (2022).

“Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material” (2023).

“Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill” (1999).

“Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar” (2022).

“Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch” (2008).

“Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption” (2023).

“Monét X Change: Fist of Glory” (2023).

“Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects” (2023).

“Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff” (2012).

June 4

“FX’s Clipped” (Series premiere).

“Erased: WWII Heroes of Color.”

“Name That Tune” (Season 4 premiere).

“The Real Red Tails” (Premiere).

June 5

“An Audience With Kylie.”

June 6

“Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown” (2023).

“Perfect Days” (2023).

June 7

“Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” (The complete limited series).

“Queenie” (Season 1).

“Beautiful Wedding” (2024).

“Step Up” (2006).

“Step Up 2 The Streets” (2008).

“Step Up 3D” (2010).

“What Comes Around” (2023).

June 8

“Love Island U.K.” (Season 11 premiere).

“Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue.”

“Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden” (Season 1).

“OUT 100″ (2021, 2022 and 2023 Specials).

June 9

“2024 LA Pride Parade” (Livestream).

June 10

“Restaurant Startup” (Complete series).

“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” (Complete series).

“WAGS” (Complete series).

“WAGS Atlanta” (Complete series).

“WAGS Miami” (Complete series).

“Origin” (2024).

June 11

“Wreck” (Season 2).

June 12

“GO! GO! Loser Ranger” (Series premiere).

“iHeart Radio & P&G ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Special” (Livestream).

“From Tomorrow” (Season 1).

June 13

“BRATS” (Documentary premiere).

“Pirates: Truth Behind Legends.”

“Rose’s War” (2023).

“To Kill a Stepfather” (2023).

“Trapped in the Farmhouse” (2023).

June 14

“Blood Free” (Season 1).

“Chewing Gum” (Complete series).

“Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood” (2015).

“Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang” (2019)

“Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays” (2017).

“Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny” (2019).

“Margaret Cho - PsyCHO” (2015).

“Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing” (2008).

“Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend” (2013).

“Thee Lavell Crawford” (2023).

“Tom Segura: Completely Normal” (2014).

“Whitney Cummings: Money Shot” (2010).

“The Burning Plain” (2008).

“Europa Report” (2013).

“Frontera” (2014).

“The Good Doctor” (2011).

“I Melt With You” (2011).

“Two Lovers” (2008).

“World’s Greatest Dad” (2009).

“The Wrecking Crew” (2008).

June 15

“I Kissed a Boy” (Season 1).

“In the Fade” (2017).

“Chevalier” (2023).

June 17

“Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown” (Limited series).

“Mission: Yozakura Family” (Series premiere).

June 18

“Clotilda: The Return Home.”

June 19

“Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog” (Season 4).

“To Catch a Smuggler” (Season 7).

“Wicked Tuna” (Season 13).

June 20

“Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini” (Documentary series).

June 21

“Shoresy” (Season 3).

“Marmalade” (2024).

June 22

“Prey” (2024).

“The Meg” (2018).

June 23

“The Accursed” (2021).

“Between Me and My Mind” (2019).

“Queens of Pain” (2020).

“Wildhood” (2021).

June 24

“Breakin’ On The One” (Film premiere).

“The Invitation” (2022).

June 25

“Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge” (Documentary premiere).

June 26

“Kokdu: Season of Deity: (Season 1).

“A Love Song” (2022).

“Summering” (2022).

June 27

“The Bear” (Season 3).

“Amelia’s Children” (2023).

June 28