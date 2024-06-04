This Saturday, June 27, 2015, photo shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. A documentary about the "Brat Pack" is coming to the streaming service.

Welcome back to the Brat Pack.

Andrew McCarthy — a staple Brat Pack member — reunited fellow legendary ‘80s stars Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore and others to speak candidly on being members of the Brat Pack during the ‘80s and onwards in an upcoming Hulu documentary.

“The Brat Pack captivated a generation and defined cool for so many. Andrew (McCarthy), as a seminal member, brings unbelievable access and perspective to the phenomenon as director of this film. It’s a deeply personal, surprising and entertaining journey and a film we are so proud of at ABC News Studios,” said Mike Kelley, who heads ABC News Studio, per Deadline.

As seen in the upcoming documentary’s trailer, core members of the Brat Pack were resistant to embracing their nickname. Some found it insulting, others feared what impact the label would have on the trajectory of their burgeoning careers.

“The documentary explores the cultural phenomenon of films such as ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ and ‘The Breakfast Club’ that tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before,” reads the synopsis, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The films earned a cult-like following but the ‘Brat Pack’ label would impact the young actors’ careers in unexpected ways for decades to come.”

What is the Brat Pack?

In 1985, David Blum branded several rising stars “Hollywood’s Brat Pack” on the cover of New York magazine. Nearly 40 years later, there’s still a dispute over who the Brat Pack members actually are, but the iconic group is typically considered to include: Estevez, Rob Lowe, McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Moore and Ally Sheedy.

As young actors, Brat Packers starred in one or both of era-defining ‘80s movies “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” Several members also appeared in “The Outsiders,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Pretty in Pink,” “About Last Night” and “Wisdom.”

Who is in the Brat Pack documentary?

A majority of original Brat Pack members will appear in the “Brats” documentary, including: McCarthy, Moore, Ringwald, Lowe, Estevez and Sheedy. It is not clear if Nelson or Hall will make appearances.

Brat Pack-adjacent actors Timothy Hutton, Lea Thompson and Jon Cryer will also be featured in the documentary.

And, for the first time, McCarthy will speak with writer David Blum, who gave the ring of young actors their fateful nickname.

Emilio Estevez wants to ‘clear the air’

Between the mid-1980s to early ‘90s, Estevez’s (“The Breakfast Club,” “The Outsiders”) acting career peaked. He never retired from Hollywood, but Estevez has maintained a low profile in the years since Brat Pack mania cooled off.

Once considered to be the leader of the Brat Packer, Estevez resisted getting pigeonholed by the nickname. Once it took off, Estevez said he “turned everything down” related to the Brat Pack, per the “Brats” trailer.

In an Instagram post, McCarthy reveals that while filming the “Brats” documentary, he reunited with Estevez after more than 30 years.

“Hadn’t seen my old ‘St Elmo’s Fire’ co-star, Emilio Estevez in more than 30 years, when we got together to chat for my upcoming Brat Pack documentary,” McCarthy wrote. “Felt like meeting a long lost brother.”

When finally catching up, Estevez tell McCarthy, “It was time we cleared the air on a couple things,” per the “Brats” trailer.

How can I watch the ‘Brats’ documentary?

“Brats” premieres on Hulu on Thursday, June 13.

Watch: Trailer for ‘Brats’