Happy Father’s Day weekend!

In honor of the holiday, we’ve compiled a list of movies about fatherhood, father figures and glorified male babysitters to watch this weekend with the dads in your life.

Here are eight movies about dads to watch with your own dad this Father’s Day.

1. ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

Saddened by his limited time with his three kids, Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) devises an elaborate plan to dress up as an older British woman — Mrs. Doubtfire — and convince his ex-wife to hire him as a nanny.

While posing as Mrs. Doubtfire, Daniel grows closer to his kids and learns how to be a better father.

Rated: PG-13.

Where to watch: Disney+.

2. ‘Mr. Mom’

When auto engineer Jack (Michael Keaton) loses his job, his wife (Teri Garr) enters the workforce — leaving him to run their house. Becoming a stay-at-home dad proves to be a greater challenge than Jack anticipated, leaving him with a deeper appreciation for fatherhood and his wife.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Pluto TV.

3. ‘Big Daddy’

At 32 years old, Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) is the ultimate slacker. When his girlfriend leaves him for a much older man, Sonny wants to prove he can act grown up.

In a desperate attempt to impress his former partner, Sonny adopts Julian (Dylan Sprouse), a 5-year-old left at his apartment. But when his plan leaves her less than impressed, Sonny realizes he cannot return the kid.

Rated: PG-13.

Where to watch: Hulu.

4. ‘Father of the Bride’

For George Banks (Steve Martin), there is nothing in life more important than his daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams). So when Annie returns from study abroad and announces she is engaged, George spirals.

He becomes more and more overprotective when meeting the in-laws, an extravagant wedding planner (Martin Short) and his showy assistant (B.D. Wong).

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+.

5. ‘Three Men and a Baby’

New York City roommates Peter (Tom Selleck), Jack (Ted Danson) and Michael (Steve Guttenberg) are blissful bachelors. Their lives are flipped upside down when they find an infant abandoned on their doorstep.

A letter claims the baby is the daughter of Jack, who happens to be out of town. While waiting for his return, Peter and Michael are forced to babysit — something they know nothing about.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.

6. ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’

When single father Chris Gardner (Will Smith) and his son (Jaden Smith) are evicted from their apartment, they have nowhere to go.

Chris begins an internship at a prestigious brokerage firm, but the position pays nothing. While hopping between shelters, Chris refuses to give up on working toward a better future for his son.

Rated: PG-13.

Where to watch: Hulu.

7. ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

Parents Tom (Steve Martin) and Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt), have put their career aspirations aside to raise their 12 kids. When Tom is offered a college coaching job in a different town, the family begrudgingly packs up so he can follow his dream.

Once settled in, Kate’s parenting memoir takes off and she jets off on a book tour — leaving Tom behind to care for his large crew of wild kids.

Rated: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.

8. ‘Daddy’s Home’

All Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell) wants is to be embraced as a stepfather to his wife, Sara’s (Linda Cardellini) two children. Brad’s feelings of insecurity are intensified when the kid’s freewheeling biological father, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), comes home.

From the instant they meet, the men are at odds. Brad and Dusty attempt to flex their strengths in an all-out battle for attention from the kids.

Rated: PG-13.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video.