"Inside Out 2" is the first movie to open at the box office with more than $100 million since "Barbie" last summer.

It’s been a sluggish year for box office sales — but “Inside Out 2″ is putting up a good fight. The Pixar sequel made a killing at the box office over its opening weekend, raking in $155 million at the domestic box office.

“Inside Out 2″ is the first movie to open at more than $100 million since “Barbie” premiered last July at $162 million, per Box Office Mojo. It overtook this year’s top films, “Dune: Part Two,” which opened at $82 million and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” which opened at $80 million.

At less than a week on screen, “Inside Out 2″ has already worked its way into the top five grossing films of the year, knocking out “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and threatening to steal the highest-grossing position from “Dune: Part Two.”

The film’s instant success restores some faith in summer box office earnings, but it’s also a reminder that audiences are more interested in going to sequels than original movies. All five of this year’s highest-earning films are sequels.

According to Box Office Mojo, these are the highest-grossing films of 2024:

1. “Dune: Part Two” ($282 million).

2. “Godzilla x Kong: The Frozen Empire” ($196 million).

3. “Kung Fu Panda 4″ ($193 million).

4. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” ($157 million).

5. “Inside Out 2″ ($155 million).

This summer, theaters will screen a slew of sequels, prequels and spinoffs, including: “Despicable Me 4,” “Twisters,” “A Quiet Place: Day One,” “Alien: Romulus” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

‘Inside Out 2′: Not on par with the original

For the most part, both audiences and critics are enjoying the “Inside Out” sequel. The animated movie boasts a 96% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% positive critics score.

In spite of mostly positive reviews, critics shared one complaint — the sequel doesn’t live up to the standard set by the original movie. “Why is the sequel never the equal?” asked ABC News. “Mostly because the surprise goes poof, along with the kick of originality.”

“Well-made though the film undeniably is, there is nevertheless a missing magic that so often occurs when there’s a ‘2′ in the title,” criticized the New York Post.

The AV Club warns audiences: “Don’t expect all those emotions to hit the same way they did the first time around.”

While some critics say “Inside Out 2″ isn’t on par with the Oscar-winning original, others still had plenty of nice things to say about the sequel: