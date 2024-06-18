This photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a monolith near Gass Peak, Nev., on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Jutting out of the rocks on a remote mountain peak near Las Vegas, the glimmering rectangular prism's reflective surface imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

Another mysterious monolith was discovered this weekend in the Las Vegas desert. The origin of this monolith is unknown — reawakening questions about the dozens of monoliths which have appeared across the world since the first monolith was found in Utah in 2020.

While patrolling Gass Peak in north Las Vegas Valley, the Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue stumbled upon another monolith. Like dozens of mysterious monoliths before it, this one was mounted within a desolate mountain range.

“We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Over the weekend, Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. HOW did it get up there??”

The post did not provide further details as to when the monolith was placed — or who created it. Instead, the police used the discovery as an opportunity to remind hikers to practice caution and preparation before embarking out to the “incredible outdoors.”

No one has fessed up to installing the Las Vegas monolith, spurring renewed theories about the string of monolith discoveries that were made at the tail end of 2020, starting with the Utah monolith.

During the peak monolith era, the public speculated that the structures could have appeared in a number of ways. Some suggested they were part of a worldwide prank, while others believed the monoliths that were never claimed by a creator had been placed by extraterrestrials, as previously reported by The Deseret News.

There are no concrete explanations for the monoliths, but as the mysterious structures begin a gradual return, it’s time to take a brief look at the history of the monoliths.

Brief history of the monoliths

In November 2020, the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources teamed up on a mission to count bighorn sheep within a southeast Utah zone, per the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The Bureau of Land Management chalked up the discovery of a monolith to an “illegally installed structure” — but noted it had no clue who installed it.

“Although we can’t comment on active investigations, we would like to remind public land visitors that using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from,” read a statement from the Bureau posted to X.

Ten days after the monolith was discovered, the structure was stolen. The Bureau eventually recovered the object and stores it among other artifacts, as reported by the Deseret News. Hundreds of monoliths have been reported since.

Nov. 27, 2020: On the day the Utah monolith went missing, another monolith was found in Piatra Neamt, Romania, as reported by Romanian newspapers.

Andrei Carabelea, a Romanian politician, wrote on Facebook: “There is no reason to panic for those who think there is still life in the universe,” as translated by The Independent. “My guess is that some alien, cheeky and terrible teenagers left home with their parents’ UFO and started planting metal monoliths around the world. First in Utah and then at Piatra Neamt. I am honored that they chose our city.”

Four days later, the Romanian monolith disappeared, per Global News. There is still no information on where it went.

Dec. 2, 2020: Once again, the day one monolith vanished, a new one appeared. At the peak of Pine Mountain, California, a new monolith appeared, as reported by local news. It was narrower than the previous monolith and was not properly installed into the ground.

Unlike the Utah and Romania monoliths, we know who is responsible for the California monolith. Local residents Travis Kenney, his father Randall Kenney, Wade McKenzie and Jared Riddle fessed up to creating and installing the California monolith, per Your Tango.

“It was meant to be something fun, a change of pace from the kind of conversations 2020 has been plagued with — so much negativity and separation among the people in our country,” Travis Kenney told Your Tango.

A flood of copycat monoliths: In the following months, dozens of monoliths popped up across the globe — most of which were eventually claimed by their creators as knockoffs.

Monoliths were found in the following places: Pittsburgh, Joshua Tree, Boulder, Albuquerque, Russia, Colombia, Spain and more.

Prank monoliths gradually lost steam. A few years passed without any major monolith discoveries.

March 12, 2024: A monolith is discovered by a group of walkers on Hay Bluff in Wales, per the BBC.