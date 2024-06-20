Actor Donald Sutherland appears at the premiere of the film "The Burnt Orange Heresy" at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on Sept. 7, 2019. Sutherland, the towering Canadian actor whose career spanned "M.A.S.H." to "The Hunger Games," has died at 88.

Actor Donald Sutherland, the Canadian actor known for “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Hunger Games” and more, has died, according to Variety. He was 88.

Born in 1935 in Saint John, New Brunswick, according to Deadline, Sutherland was a prolific actor who played a variety of roles, from villains to fathers and everything in between — a total of more than 200 TV and movie projects over his decadeslong career.

At the beginning of his career, he primarily worked on low-budget movies, according to Variety.

It wasn’t until he was cast in 1967′s “The Dirty Dozen” that his career took off. Shortly thereafter, he was cast as Captain “Hawkeye” Pierce in 1970′s “M.A.S.H.”

According to Deadline, Sutherland’s “biggest star turn” was in 1971′s “Klute,” where he starred as detective John Klute with Jane Fonda.

Since then, Sutherland has taken part in a number of iconic films and TV shows, including 2005′s “Pride and Prejudice” (Mr. Bennet) and “The Hunger Games” films (President Snow), which is likely where contemporary audiences known the actor from.

His last movie was 2022′s “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a horror film in which he played the titular John Harrigan.

In 1995, Sutherland won the Emmy for best supporting actor for his role in “Citizen X,” as well as a Golden Globe, according to Variety. He received an Honorary Academy Award in 2017, according to the Oscars.

Sutherland is the father of Kiefer Sutherland, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles in “24″ and “Designated Survivor.”

He honored his late father in a post on X, saying, “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, his five children and his four grandchildren, per Deadline.