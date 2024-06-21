Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Timberlake was pulled over by a police officer shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On Tuesday morning, social media platforms were plastered with Justin Timberlake’s mugshot.

The early-aughts pop sensation had been pulled over in Sag Harbor shortly after midnight and arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to The New York Times.

Timberlake told police officers he drank just “one martini,” but he performed “poorly” in a series of standard sobriety tests, such as standing on one leg and walking in a straight line, the article said.

Timberlake was arrested and then arraigned. He was eventually released without bail, per The New York Times.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

While being arrested, Timberlake reportedly expressed concerns over how his arrest would impact his upcoming tour.

“The cop didn’t know who he was at first,” a source told Page Six. “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”

Timberlake has not yet addressed his DWI arrest, but according to his attorney, “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

Fans react to Timberlake’s arrest

To all Timberlake fans out there who were worried — rest easy — the world tour is still on.

Timberlake is set to perform this weekend in Chicago and at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26. He will then embark on a months-long international tour.

Tickets for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour are still available. And Timberlake has not announced any changes to the set tour dates — he will still play Friday night, at the United Center in Chicago.