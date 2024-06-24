A paddle boarder makes his way in the waters off the North Shore in Oahu, November 2008. Tamayo Perry, a professional lifeguard and surfer known for acting in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” died in a shark attack on June 23.

Tamayo Perry, a professional lifeguard and surfer known for acting in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” died in a shark attack on June 23.

Per Today, Honolulu Emergency Services responded to a call around 1 p.m. which reported someone was “fatally injured” from a shark attack near Goat Island, also known as Mokuauia Island.

The island, a bird sanctuary off Oahu’s northeastern coast, is noted for strong currents and dangerous rip tides, according to To-Hawaii.com.

According to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, shark bites are “very rare,” occurring only three to four times per year, and fatal shark attacks are “extremely rare.”

How did the shark attack happen?

The 49-year-old native Hawaiian was surfing during a lunch break from his lifeguard duties when the incident occurred, per The Associated Press.

A group of surfers found Perry’s body, and a 911 caller reported multiple shark bites. Lifeguards retrieved his body with jet skis, and EMS paramedics pronounced him dead on shore.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our incredibly dedicated City and County of Honolulu lifeguards, who tragically lost his life today in an apparent shark attack on the North Shore,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement, per Today. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues in Ocean Safety during this incredibly difficult time.

“Tamayo Perry, an eight-year veteran of Ocean Safety and well-known North Shore waterman, exemplified bravery, commitment and a deep sense of duty, serving our community with unwavering dedication,” he continued. “His heroic actions and tireless efforts to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors will never be forgotten.”

Who is Tamayo Perry?

Perry, born and raised on Oahu’s East Side, began surfing at 12, according to Surfer Today.

He became legendary at Pipeline, a surf reef break on Oahu, competing in events like the Pipe Masters Trials, which he won in 1999, and the Billabong Pro Trials.

He also acted in films and TV shows, including “Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Blue Crush,” “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

In an official statement, Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said that Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all.”

“He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager said. “Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”