Ready to celebrate Independence Day?

Whether you’ll enjoy a barbecue and fireworks or stay in to beat the heat, you’ll likely have time to watch a movie or two.

From baseball films that the whole family will love to romantic (and dramatic) comedies, get into the patriotic mood with these great Fourth of July movies.

The 20 best Fourth of July movies

‘Captain America’ (2011)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

Want to start your Fourth of July with a bang — without fireworks? “Captain America” is the perfect Fourth of July movie for you.

With the world in the throes of World War II, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to fight for his country, but he is rejected because of his small size.

Eventually, Steve is accepted into a program that transforms him into a super soldier named Captain America.

With the help of his best friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and MI6 agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain America fights to defeat HYDRA.

‘Hidden Figures’ (2016)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Based on a true story, “Hidden Figures” tells the previously untold story of three Black women at NASA: Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe).

It’s 1961 and all three women are brilliant mathematicians. After working on a segregated “computers” team at NASA, all three women are eventually assigned to work on pivotal NASA projects during the Space Race.

They each play a key part in launching John Glenn into space.

‘The Music Man’ (1962)

Rated: G

Streaming: Prime Video and YouTube for $2.99

In 1912, con man Harold Hill (Robert Preston) descends upon River City, Iowa, to con the locals by convincing them to pay him to help create a boys’ marching band. He plans to leave once he has the money with no regard to what he’s promised.

But his plans change when Marian (Shirley Jones), the town librarian, is initially suspicious of Harold’s scheme — but the two fall in love. Conflicted, Harold must choose between going back to old habits and becoming a changed man.

‘Lincoln’ (2012)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video and YouTube for $3.79

“Lincoln” follows Abraham Lincoln’s (Daniel Day-Lewis) presidency while the nation is in the midst of the Civil War. It begins in January 1865 — a few months before the Civil War ends — and ends with his second inaugural address on March 4.

“Lincoln” boasts a stacked cast, which includes Sally Fields as Mary Todd Lincoln and Tommy Lee Jones as Congressman Thaddeus Stevens.

‘Minari’ (2020)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

In 1983, the Yi family, who are Korean immigrants, move from California to an Arkansas farm with plans to grow and sell Korean produce. Jacob (Steven Yeun), the father, is idealistic and excited, while Monica (Han Ye-ri), his wife, is apprehensive.

As they pursue their American dream, the Yis learn about the strength of family — and what a home really is.

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Hulu

“Independence Day” is perhaps the quintessential Fourth of July movie. Just a few days before the Independence Day in 1996, aliens descend into Earth’s orbit. In order to defend the country (and the rest of the world), President Thomas Willmore (Bill Pullman) and Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith) jump into action.

The movie is a classic that your whole family will love — plus, it has one of the most iconic speeches of all time.

‘A League of their Own’ (1992)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.59

What’s more American than baseball? “A League of Their Own,” inspired by the true story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, tells the story of the first-ever professional women’s baseball league that was created during World War II.

Sisters Dottie (Geena Davis) and Kit (Lori Petty) both join the Rockford Peaches, managed by the has-been baseball player Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks).

As the women play, they have to fight against the sexist stereotypes of the time.

‘West Side Story’ (2021)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

2021′s “West Side Story,” directed by Steven Spielberg, is a dazzling interpretation of Leonard Bernstein’s classic musical. The film follows two rival gangs — the Jets, a gang of white young men, and the Sharks, a gang of Puerto Rican immigrants — as they fight on the streets of New York City in 1957.

When Maria (Rachel Zegler), the sister of the leader of the Sharks, and Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former Jet, fall in love at a school dance, tension between the rival gangs runs even higher.

‘National Treasure’ (2004)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

If you’re looking for a Fourth of July movie that your kids will love, look no further than “National Treasure.” Historian and treasure hunter Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has dedicated his whole life to finding the mythological national treasure that allegedly dates back to when America first began.

Ben, with the help of Riley (Justin Bartha) and Abigail (Diane Kruger), races against his former partner Ian Howe (Sean Bean) to find the famed treasure.

‘American Graffiti’ (1973)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Netflix

Feeling nostalgic? “American Graffiti” will help you reminisce about America suburbia.

It’s the last day of summer vacation in 1962, and four friends — Curt (Richard Dreyfuss), Steve (Ron Howard), John (Paul Le Mat) and Terry (Charles Martin Smith) — meet up to cruise their small town before they head off to college. As expected, hijinks ensue.

‘Jaws’ (1975)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99

If you’re in the mood for a Fourth of July movie with a little more bite, “Jaws” is the perfect choice.

It’s 1975, and everything seems perfect in the idyllic New England town of Amity Island — until a young woman is killed by a shark.

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) — worried about losing money over the holiday weekend — vetoes the idea.

So with the help of ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw), Brody sets out to capture the shark terrorizing his town.

‘1776′ (1972)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99

“1776″ will help you teach your kids about American history — with a dash of comedy and music. The movie is a musical take on the founding of America and includes Benjamin Franklin (Howard da Silva), John Adams (William Daniels) and Thomas Jefferson (Ken Howard).

It’s a fun movie that your whole family will love. And your kids won’t even realize that they’re getting an excellent history lesson in the meantime.

‘The Sandlot’ (1993)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Another great film for the kids, “The Sandlot” is an excellent Fourth of July movie, since one of its most iconic scenes takes place on the holiday.

In 1962, Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) moves to a new neighborhood. At first he struggles to make friends, but eventually befriends a group of quirky and ragtag boys who play baseball at the local sandlot. The movie chronicles their summer together — and all the trouble they get into.

‘The American President’ (1995)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79

“The American President” is a fun romantic dramedy — with a bit of patriotism thrown in.

It follows the widowed President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) as he prepares to run for reelection. He has the public’s support, which will likely result in his reelection.

But when he falls in love with lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening), his supporters are less than enthusiastic about the relationship — and his approval ratings drop.

As he continues with his reelection campaign, he finds himself choosing between his bid for precedency and his relationship with Sydney.

‘Selma’ (2014)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Prime Video

“Selma” is a powerful depiction of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (played by David Oyelowo) during his fight for civil rights. The film culminates in King’s march from Selma to Montgomery, which led President Lyndon Johnson to sign the Voting Acts Right of 1965.

The film has a star-studded cast, including Oprah Winfrey as civil rights activist Annie Lee Cooper, Cuba Gooding Jr. as civil rights attorney Fred Gray and more.

‘In the Heights’ (2021)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Max

Based on the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “In the Heights” celebrates the vibrant and close Latino community of Washington Heights, New York City. The musical mostly centers on Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner and the narrator of the musical.

“In the Heights” also follows Benny (Corey Hawkins), Usnavi’s best friend; Nina (Leslie Grace), who has just returned home from college; Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), Usnavi’s love interest who dreams of being a fashion designer; and much more.

‘Gettysburg’ (1993)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79

“Gettysburg” is a four-and-a-half-hour epic chronicling the Battle of Gettysburg. Martin Sheen plays Confederate general Robert E. Lee as he marches his troops into Pennsylvania, where he meets Union troops, including the colonel Joshua Chamberlain’s (Jeff Daniels) regiment — leading to the bloodiest battle of the Civil War.

The war film also stars Sam Elliot as general John Buford, Tom Berenger as lieutenant general James Longstreet and much more.

‘Remember the Titans’ (2000)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Inspired by a true story, “Remember the Titans” chronicles the integrated football team in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1971.

T.C. Williams High School has just been integrated, and coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), originally meant to coach the Black high school’s football team, has been hired to join head coach Bill Yoast’s (Will Patton) staff.

Initially, Black and white teammates clash, especially team captains Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst), who’s white, and Julius Campbell (Wood Harris), who’s Black. But as they continue to train together, the team comes closer together — despite the racial prejudice in the community.

‘Hamilton’ (2020)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Disney+

Lin-Manual Miranda’s hit broadway musical “Hamilton” finally came to screens in 2020. The musical follows the titular Alexander Hamilton’s (Miranda) life, from his education at King’s College in 1776 to his death in 1804 and everything in between.

This Tony-winning musical is packed with dazzling musical numbers and incredible performances from Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and much more.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Paramount+

“Forrest Gump” follows the titular Forrest (Tom Hanks) as he tells the story of his life. Beginning in 1951 in Alabama, Forrest manages to take part in every major historical event of his generation, from meeting Elvis and John Lennon, to fighting in the Vietnam War and much more.

Throughout the story, Forrest continues to cross paths with Jenny (Robin Wright) — his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life.