Kynlee Heiman as Gladys Herdman, Matthew Lamb as Claude Herdman, Mason Nelligan as Ralph Herdman, Beatrice Schneider as Imogene Herdman, Ewan Wood as Leroy Herdman and Essek Moore as Ollie Herdman in "Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

It may be sunny and July, but it’s not too soon to start thinking about Christmas movies — the trailer for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” dropped on Monday.

From Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of “The Chosen,” this movie may just become a Christmas classic after its release on Nov. 8. Lionsgate announced the release of the trailer to the Deseret News not through the typical press release, but in a more festive way.

Inside a multicolor plaid box tied with a ruby red bow, there was a pop-up Christmas card with a note inside saying the trailer released Monday.

Jenkins has previously described this as the movie he was born to make. It took more than a decade for him to be able to make the movie. His wife Amanda Jenkins took a trip to Pottery Barn and bought the book. The family read it together and Jenkins was inspired to make a movie about it.

“This is a dream come true and the movie I’ve most wanted to make my whole career. And I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone other than Lionsgate and Kingdom, who make great movies while supporting filmmakers,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins has said he sees it as his chance to make “a new Christmas classic.”

It stars Lauren Graham, Judy Greer, Pete Holmes and Elizabeth Tabish, and follows a town that is transformed by the town’s pageant, starring kids who grew up on the so-called wrong side of the tracks.

The movie is based on the novel by Barbara Robinson.

The Herdman kids are a group of rowdy children who take over the Christmas pageant. They drive everyone managing the pageant crazy, but they may portray the true meaning of Christmas better than anyone else who has done the pageant before.

“We were so lucky with the cast, and I think that’s what really elevated it. The script was so sweet and funny, of course Dallas is incredible and has such a vision and so much energy,” Greer told People. “But what really took the movie to the next level for me, the experience making it, is our incredible cast. Everyone had so much to give and was so talented and funny. Additionally, all of the kids were really able to open their hearts and be vulnerable when it was needed. I think that’s what really makes the movie special.”

The movie will be in theaters on Nov. 8.