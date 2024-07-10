FanX has announced that actor Mel Gibson will be a special guest at this year's event in Salt Lake City.

Utah’s largest pop culture and comic convention, FanX, has announced an exciting addition to its lineup of guests: Mel Gibson, renowned for his role in movies such as “Braveheart,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Since its inception in 2013, FanX has grown significantly, attracting tens of thousands of attendees annually. The convention offers a variety of activities, including celebrity meet-and-greets, art and memorabilia sales, cosplay and community-building opportunities.

In an interview with Deseret News, Dan Farr, FanX founder and show producer, credited the supportive Utah community for the convention’s success.

“One of the things that’s really helped us with the convention is the fans in Utah are so good to the celebrities that come to our shows, and have built up a reputation of being an amazing city,” Farr said.

This year, Farr expects FanX to draw around 100,000 attendees.

As for the future of FanX and its continual growth, Farr explained that one of their limitations currently is simply their ability to contain everyone. They hope to expand to other areas like the Delta Center.

Mel Gibson’s involvement in FanX

FanX’s growing reputation has allowed it to attract high-profile guests. Farr mentioned that connections with past guests, such as Chris Evans and Kate Beckinsale, helped bring the convention to Gibson’s attention.

“I say this all the time and it’s true, our fans have helped us develop such a good reputation amongst celebrities that they all want to come to Salt Lake to meet and interact with our fans and that’s what attracted Mel to FanX,” Farr said in a statement.

Details of Gibson’s participation are still being finalized. Farr revealed that fans will have the opportunity to purchase preautographed pictures or have items signed in person.

Due to time constraints, interactions will be limited to signatures. Discussions are ongoing about whether Gibson will participate in any panels.

Gibson is scheduled to attend the convention Saturday, Sept. 28.

Who else is attending?

According to FanX, other notable guests it has announced include Susan Sarandon from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Mckenna Grace from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Thomas Jane from “The Punisher,” and Marisa Tomei from “Spider-Man.”

For fans of “The Lord of the Rings,” they will get to enjoy the reunion of the four hobbits: Frodo (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd).

Additional guests from popular franchises like “Star Trek,” “Harry Potter,” and “Star Wars” will also be present.

Attendees will also get to interact with the voices behind many of their favorite characters from animation such as “Hazbin Hotel,” “One Piece” and “Rick and Morty,” as well as video games like “Baldur’s Gate 3,” “Overwatch” and “Final Fantasy.”

Beloved authors like James O’Barr (“The Crow”), Timothy Zahn (“Thrawn Trilogy”) and Brandon Mull (“Fablehaven”) will also be in attendance.

When and where is FanX 2024?

FanX will take place from Sept. 26 to 28 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Hours of operation are 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Per FanX, day passes cost $20 for Thursday, $35 for Friday, and $50 for Saturday. Three-day passes are available for $65. The Ruby Pass, offering additional perks, costs $129, and the VIP pass is priced at $329.