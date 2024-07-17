“The Gilded Age,” HBO Max’s glitzy historical drama following the elite society of New York City in the 1880s, has been nominated for six Emmys, including outstanding drama series.

Here’s everything you should know.

‘The Gilded Age’ Emmy nominations 2024

Here’s everything that “The Gilded Age” has been nominated for this year, according to the Television Academy:

Outstanding drama series

Carrie Coon, outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Outstanding period costumes for a series

Outstanding hairstyling

Outstanding production design

This season has raked up the most Emmy nominations for “The Gilded Age.” The show’s previous Emmy nomination was in 2022 for outstanding production design.

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3 is in production

The show’s Emmy nominations are fresh off the heels of the news that production has recently started on “The Gilded Age” Season 3. According to TV Insider, Season 3 began filming in early July.

According to TV Insider, Season 3′s log line is: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight.”

“With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost.”

“The Gilded Age” Season 2 ended with some unfinished storylines that fans are eager to see play out in the next season. After the death of Ada’s (Cynthia Nixon) husband, Luke, and after the serious financial troubles that the Van Rhijns were facing, it looked like everyone in the Van Rhijn house was in bad shape — until it was revealed that Luke had actually amassed a large fortune.

Ada was able to save the Van Rhijn home from being sold — and is now the new mistress of the house. Tension will undoubtably rise between her and her sister, Agnes (Christine Baranski).

Even more, fans of Larry (Harry Richardson) and Marian (Louisa Jacobson) finally saw their romance on screen. At the end of “The Gilded Age” Season 2, the two finally shared a kiss — and the new romance between the two will likely cause some drama between the Van Rhijns and the Russells.

Additionally, it was announced earlier this year that “The Gilded Age” Season 3 will see some new faces, as the Deseret News previously reported. “The Gilded Age” added four new members to its cast, three of which will play the Kirkland family, a prominent Black family in Newport: