Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, Sept. 14, 2023, in New York. Underwood will be the next singer to sit behind the judges’ table on “American Idol,” filling Katy Perry’s spot after her departure from the show in May 2024.

Two decades after Carrie Underwood earned the title of “American Idol,” the singer is returning to the series as a judge, “American Idol” announced on Wednesday.

Underwood — an eight-time Grammy Award winner — launched her career after winning Season 4 of “American Idol” in 2005. She will return to the series as a judge in spring 2025.

“This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group, per ABC.

“This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

Underwood is the first “American Idol” alum to ever return as a judge on the series, the ABC announcement noted.

“Her global superstar status as the most successful ‘Idol’ winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of ‘Idol’ as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story,” said Megan Wolflick, showrunner and executive producer of “American Idol,” per ABC.

“Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our ‘Idol’ family.”

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return alongside Underwood as “Idol” judges and Ryan Seacrest will continue as the show’s host.

Why Katy Perry left ‘American Idol’

In February, Katy Perry revealed she would step away from her position as an American Idol judge. Perry joined the ABC series in 2018 and worked as a judge for seven seasons.

“I love ‘Idol’ so much,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

“I love the show so much but I want to see the world,” Perry said. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

