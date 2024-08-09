A photo from "Stranger Things 3." “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” a play based off Netflix’s wildly popular show “Stranger Things,” is officially coming to Broadway.

According to Deadline, the play will start previews at the Marquis Theater on March 28, 2025. It will officially open on April 22.

The show previously premiered at West End in 2023, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

It won two Olivier awards in 2024 for best entertainment play and best set design, per Deadline.

The cast of Broadway’s “Stranger Things: The First Shadows” hasn’t been announced yet, according to Deadline.

What is the plot of the ‘Stranger Things’ play?

According to Deadline, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is based off an original story by the Duffer brothers, the creators of “Stranger Things,” and is “rooted in the mythology and world of the TV series.”

The play is a prequel to “Stranger Things.”

The official plot reads: “Before the heartstopping events of the 80s, way before Mike, Will, Eleven & the gang embarked on their heroic journeys, Hawkins was just a regular town with regular worries.”

The plot description continues, “It’s 1959 and a young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Ross Duffer, half of the Duffer brothers, said that he and his brother wanted to explore Henry Creel’s background — aka Vecna, the big bad guy of “Stranger Things,” who is first introduced in Season 4.

“So the first idea was to explore Henry’s backstory and then we realized he would be the same age as a teenage Joyce and Hopper and Bob, which is something we always wanted to do,” Duffer said, per Netflix. “We love the ‘50s almost as much, if not more than the ‘80s. So it was an excuse to do something in this time period and to explore what they were up to in high school.”

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” gives fans an opportunity to see beloved characters as teenagers. According to Netflix, Joyce, Hopper and Bob are seniors in high school, and Henry Creel is a freshman.

‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ reviews

