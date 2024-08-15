Colin Farrell arrives at an FYC event for "Sugar," Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles. Farrell, who has a son with Angelman syndrome, is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, which aims to support adult children with intellectual disabilities and their families through advocacy, awareness, education and programs.

Colin Farrell is helping individuals with the same disorder as his son, James.

Farrell’s 20-year-old son has a rare neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome. James is nonverbal and receives support from a live-in caretaker, Farrell said in an interview, per People.

James’ mother is Farrell’s ex-girlfriend, model Kim Bordenave.

When James turns 21 in the fall, he will age out of many of the support groups available to children with special needs.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” Farrell says. “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

Farrell hopes he can narrow that gap.

The Irish actor is launching the Colin Farrell Foundation, which aims to support adult children with intellectual disabilities and their families through advocacy, awareness, education and programs.

The foundation seeks to create accessible, community-based housing and day programs for adults with intellectual disabilities. It also has a goal of opening a camp for children with intellectual disabilities and their families.

“For years,” Farrell has hoped to do “something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically the assistance in all areas of life,” the actor told People.

Farrell believes that his son, James, and others like him have “earned the right to have a greater degree of individuality and autonomy on life, and a greater degree of community.”

“I want the world to be kind to James,” Farrell told People. “I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”

What is Angelman Syndrome?

Angelman syndrome is a a rare neurogenetic disorder caused by the loss of function of the gene UBE3A, per the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

The disorder effects roughly 500,000 people worldwide. Symptoms typically begin around the age of 6 to 12 months.

“Angelman syndrome causes delayed development, problems with speech and balance, mental disability, and, sometimes, seizures,” per the Mayo Clinic. “Many people with Angelman syndrome smile and laugh often. They tend to be happy and easy to excite”

Distinct facial characteristics are also associated with Angelman syndrome, including, per the Cleveland Clinic:

Small head

Broad and short skull

Wide mouth

Large tongue

Spaced-out teeth

Large lower jaw

According to the Mayo Clinic, other symptoms of Angelman syndrome include:

Little to no speech

Difficulty walking, balancing and moving

Trouble feeding

Difficulty falling and staying asleep

Tongue thrusting

Seizures

Stiff or jerky movements

“People with Angelman syndrome have an overall happy and excitable demeanor,” per the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. “An individual with AS will light up a room with their smile and laughter.”