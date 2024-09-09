Michael Keaton poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in London.

Michael Keaton, known for his roles in films such as “Beetlejuice,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the 1980s and ‘90s “Batman” movies, is not the actor’s birth name. Keaton originally changed his name to avoid confusion with another well-known actor sharing his name, Michael Douglas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Screen Actors Guild prohibits members from using the same name as another performer. Much like businesses trademark names for branding, SAG enforces name exclusivity for actors.

However, the actor has recently expressed a desire to return to his real name, opting to combine it with his stage name. Going forward, he wants to be known as Michael Keaton Douglas.

How Michael Keaton chose his stage name

Keaton is not the only actor forced to change their name to comply with SAG regulations.

Emma Stone revealed in an April interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she also had to adopt a stage name because another actress was already registered as Emily Stone. She chose Emma as her stage name because it was the name of her favorite Spice Girl.

Under slightly different circumstances, Nicolas Cage chose a stage name not because of SAG regulations, but to distance himself from his famous uncle, director Francis Ford Coppola. Cage revealed in an interview with Wired that he took inspiration for his new name from Marvel superhero Luke Cage and composer John Milton Cage Jr.

While Stone and Cage chose stage names inspired by people and characters they admired, Keaton’s name choice has a backstory that’s a little lackluster in comparison.

In an interview with People, Keaton admitted he could not recall exactly how he chose the name but believed he found it in a phonebook.

“I must’ve gone, ‘I don’t know, let me think of something here.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds reasonable,’” he said.

When will Michael Keaton Douglas make his professional debut?

Keaton was supposed to debut his new name in his 2023 film “Knox Goes Away,” a thriller about a contract killer with dementia saving his estranged son. However, Keaton revealed to People that he “forgot” to follow through with the change in time for the film’s release.

“I said, ‘Hey, just as a warning, my credit is going to be Michael Keaton Douglas,’” he said. “And it totally got away from me. And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that. But that will happen.”

Keaton’s latest role in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” credits him as simply Michael Keaton.

The next opportunity for the actor to use his new name may come with his role in “Goodrich,” set to release on Oct. 17. The film follows a man learning to be a better father with the help of his adult daughter from a previous marriage.

However, IMDb still currently lists him as Michael Keaton in the credits.