Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 40th MTV Video Music Awards ceremony will take place tonight, just a few days ahead of the awards ceremony’s 40th anniversary. This year’s show will include a new special category: VMAs most iconic performance.

The first VMAs took place on Sept. 14, 1984, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, per Billboard.

According to Billboard, there are seven nominees for VMAs most iconic performance from the 40 years of VMAs, spanning from the first VMAs in 1984 to 2013. With two nominations, 2009 is the only year with multiple performances nominated.

Six of the seven nominated performances were by women, with Eminem as the only man nominated for most iconic performance. Madonna is the only nominee with two performances nominated, per Billboard.

According to Billboard, the VMAs most iconic performance is one of four social categories added this year that fans could vote on through Instagram. The other three social categories are best trending video, song of summer and best group. Voting closed on Sept. 6.

This year, the VMAs will be hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is making her hosting debut, per The Washington Post.

According to E News!, the awards show will begin tonight at 6 p.m. MDT, and will be broadcast live from the UBS Arena in New York City.

What are the nominees for ‘VMAs Most Iconic Performance’?

According to Billboard, here are the some of the performances nominated for most iconic performance.

The nominees also include Madonna’s 1984 performance of “Like a Virgin,” as well as Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott’s performance of “Like a Virgin/Hollywood” in 2003.

Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’ (2011)

Eminem’s ‘The Real Slim Shady/The Way I Am’ (2000)

Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ (2013)

Lady Gaga’s ‘Paparazzi’ (2009)

Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong with Me’ (2009)

Who is performing at the VMAs this year?

Here is a list of this year’s performers, per MTV:

Anitta

Benson Boone

Camila Cabello

Chappell Roan

Eminem

GloRilla

Halsey

KAROL G

Lenny Kravitz

LISA

LL COOL J

Megan Thee Stallion

Raus Alejandro

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Teddy Swims and Jessie Murph will be performing on the extended play stage and Le Sserafim will be the preshow performer, per MTV.

Eminem will be the opening performance for this year’s VMAs, opening the show for the first time since 2010, per The Washington Post. Roan and Boone are among first-time VMA performers this year, according to Billboard.

Where can I watch the VMAs?

According to E News! the VMAs broadcast beginning at 6 p.m. MDT will air on all Paramount channels including BET, CMT, MTV2, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

The VMAs can also be streamed on Paramount+.

“You can watch through television streaming packages, such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV,” according to The Washington Post.

There will be a rerun of the show airing at 9 p.m. MDT, per E News!